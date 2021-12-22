Pope Francis suggests five concrete actions to prepare for Christmas

Vatican, 21 Dec. 21 / 07:30 am (ACI).- To live these last days of Advent more intensely, Pope Francis urged the faithful to make five concrete commitments that, in simple actions, prepare their hearts for the birth of the Baby Jesus this Christmas .

During the Angelus prayer, before the faithful gathered in St. Peter’s Square on Sunday, December 12, the pope said: “what can I concretely do in these days as we approach Christmas? How can I do my part?”

“Let’s make a concrete commitment, however small, that fits our life situation, and let’s carry it out to prepare for this Christmas”, he said.

Francis suggested five commitments that the faithful can make in this time of preparation for the arrival of the Child Jesus, to live this time of joy with faith and hope:

1. Calling a person alone

2. Visiting an elderly or sick person

3. Doing something to serve the poor, the needy

4. Asking for forgiveness or granting forgiveness, a situation to clear up, a debt to settle.

5. Accept prayer and draw closer to the Lord’s forgiveness

“Brothers and sisters, let us find something concrete and do it! May Our Lady help us, in whose womb God became flesh”, he concluded.

