Portugal announces series of restrictions for after Christmas due to Ômicron

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on Portugal announces series of restrictions for after Christmas due to Ômicron 2 Views

Portugal will apply a series of new restrictions after Christmas to contain the advance of the Ômicron variant of the coronavirus.

Prime Minister António Costa announced, this Tuesday (21), that, as of December 26, bars and clubs should close their doors.

In addition, it will be mandatory to carry out a diagnostic test for Covid-19 for those who want to stay in Portuguese hotels, attend weddings or participate in business events.

It will also be recommended that the population adopt the home office regime for work.

For Portuguese New Year’s Eve, the government will allow a maximum of 10 people to gather outdoors.

The new restrictions must be in effect until at least 9 January.

In update.

* With information from Reuters

Portuguese Prime Minister António Costa held a press conference this Tuesday (21) to announce restrictions. / Government Portugal / Reproduction

  • 1 in 4

    Scientists have released the first high-resolution images of the Ômicron variant

    Credit: Instituto Gamaleya

  • two in 4

    Photographs were taken by Russian scientists

    Credit: Instituto Gamaleya

  • 3 in 4

    Ômicron was recognized by WHO as more transmissible than previous strains

    Credit: Instituto Gamaleya

  • 4 in 4

    In Russia, the number of infected with all variants surpassed the 10 million mark in December

    Credit: Instituto Gamaleya

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Drivers are leaving their vehicles open to prevent cars from being stolen

Drivers are leaving the trunks of their vehicles open to prevent thieves from breaking car …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved