Portugal announces series of restrictions for after Christmas due to Ômicron

Portugal will apply a series of new restrictions after Christmas to contain the advance of the Ômicron variant of the coronavirus.

Prime Minister António Costa announced, this Tuesday (21), that, as of December 26, bars and clubs should close their doors.

In addition, it will be mandatory to carry out a diagnostic test for Covid-19 for those who want to stay in Portuguese hotels, attend weddings or participate in business events.

It will also be recommended that the population adopt the home office regime for work.

For Portuguese New Year’s Eve, the government will allow a maximum of 10 people to gather outdoors.

The new restrictions must be in effect until at least 9 January.

* With information from Reuters

