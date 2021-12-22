Portugal tightens measures against coronavirus and decides to close bars

Among the measures that were planned for January are: distance work for functions that allow it

The Portuguese government will bring forward to December 26 the measures to contain the variants of the new coronavirus. The new rules would be implemented on January 2nd.

According to RTP Notícias, the first decision was taken by the council of ministers, which met this Tuesday (21), to suspend the activities of clubs and bars between the period of December 26th and January 9th.

According to the local press, the end-of-year festivities will be more controlled to reduce possible crowds.

Among the measures that were planned for January are: distance work for functions that allow it and the imposition of maximum capacity in nightclubs and shopping centers, as well as the obligation to carry out tests to enter possible festivities.

