Portugal will have dubbing after criticism of ‘speaking Brazilian’

Content creator Luccas Neto confirmed that he will dub his productions available in Portugal with the country’s linguistic variation. In an interview with the newspaper O Globo, he says that he tried not to get into controversy over Portuguese variants.

In November, the Portuguese newspaper “Diário de Notícias” claimed that there are Portuguese children speaking “Brazilian” influenced by Luccas — referring to one of the linguistic variations of the language.

With over 19 billion views on YouTube, Luccas said that dubs in the same language, but with adaptations, are already confirmed to happen.

This became a controversy and, as I work with the children’s universe, it doesn’t matter if I get involved. I decided to find a solution: we decided [no Luccas Toon Studio] dub our episodes and movies in Portuguese from Portugal. Luccas Neto to O Globo

The producer has a Portuguese maternal grandmother and dual citizenship, according to the newspaper.

In conversation with Splash, Luccas had said that he would dub and expand his films into other languages.

“We are receiving more and more audiences from other countries, so I anticipated the information that we are going to dub my contents from next year, which is when we intend to internationalize our brands, making movies for cinema, new shows and licensed products serving different countries,” he explained.

YouTuber released the 13th movie: “Hotel Mágico 2”, now available in Brazil and also in Portugal.

He recalled when he spoke of his international reach and some colleagues doubted and even laughed at the impact.

Luccas also disputes who only limits him to the old video in which he imitates a seal in a bathtub with hazelnut cream.

“They laughed in my face. And I said that in countries like New Zealand and Mexico children’s content was already exploding, but they laughed in my face. Then I did the ‘Luccas Toon’ project by myself, in 2014, and here we are. […] People think that Luccas Neto is Nutella’s bathtub guy and talk about my past. What irritates me is knowing they’re attacking me without seeing what’s being done from behind here. It’s not Luccas Neto, it’s a big studio for children’s content, so there’s no point in attacking me because everything has the approval of a specialist in the area”, he defended.

This month, he and his brother Felipe Neto defeated the presenter Antonia Fontenelle in the first instance in court after accusing her of libel, defamation and insult. Fontenelle associated the two producers with the encouragement of pedophilia, in a video on social media.