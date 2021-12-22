Portuguese journalist calls Fla’s harassment of Jesus Jesus a ‘circus’

The journalist Rui Santos, commentator for CNN in Portugal, criticized the harassment of the leaders of Flamengo against coach Jorge Jesus. The Flemish vice president, Marcos Braz, is in Lisbon, and said this Monday (21) that he “very likely” will have a coffee with the coach, currently at Benfica.

“I think this coming of Flamengo’s managers to Portugal is pure nonsense. Nonsense and a lack of respect for everything and everyone. It doesn’t make any sense, with a professional competition like ours in progress, that it be made by the Portuguese and football Portuguese something like that, from the third world. This is something from the third world. With these declarations of ‘go for a cup of coffee’, go eat a crab [caranguejo]. This is not professional football,” said the journalist.

“These things [negociações], normally, between actors and central football countries, it is something that presupposes modesty, respect. Everything we are watching seems to be something from a circus, something from the movies, something theatrical, which is done with an extraordinary desire. They arrive here and it seems that they are setting up an auction for Portuguese coaches,” said the journalist.

To the Portuguese channel CMTV, Braz said he didn’t see any problem in finding Jesus. The top hat also recalled that Benfica started conversations with the coach when he still had a contract with Flamengo.

“Jorge has important games here, Jorge is focused and with his mind here at Benfica, he has a contract until May 30th of next year. That’s not a problem either, right? Because when the president of Benfica went there after Jorge Jesus, he also had a contract with us. So, I’m not doing any indecency, I wouldn’t be doing any indecency if I went after Jorge Jesus, because when Jorge Jesus was at Flamengo, he was also under contract – said Braz .