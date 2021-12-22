President comments on possible sale of Diamond Mall and breaks down ‘interesting value for Atlético’ – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Henrique André / Itatiaia Presidente do Galo attended a deliberative council meeting at the club’s headquarters

Atletico’s deliberative council approved this Tuesday (21) the budget for 2022 developed by the club’s executive board and by the company Ernest & Young. At the meeting held at the club’s headquarters, 139 councilors were present and none of them opposed the values ​​presented.

In an interview with Itatiaia, President Sérgio Batista Coelho spoke about one of the topics present in the document and clarified what would be the R$ 350 million in “patrimony revenue”. Asked by the report if they refer to a possible sale of the Diamond Mall mall, he replied:

“Who sells Diamond is the Council. We from the executive board do not have the autonomy to sell fixed assets. We only put in the budget, if the sale of it possibly comes in 2022, the numbers that are interesting for Atlético”, highlighted the president of Alvinegro.

“If Atlético sells 49.99% of Diamond, it will not pay on this amount that will be collected, between R$45 and R$50 million in interest. This means four times more revenue than Diamond gives the club per year”, he concluded.

Check out Atlético’s main news on Itatiaia’s Youtube channel