The president of América-MG, Alencar da Silveira Jr, gave an interview to a local radio station talking about the attacker Zárate. However, he handed over the Grêmio leaders who denied they were negotiating with the attacker.

“If Grêmio takes Zárate, it will take a p*** player, a group player, who adds up, who is different. We had dinner with him and the next day, at 8 am, before signing, he was already running and training in the field. He knows more about América-MG than most Americans. Yes, he is having a conversation with Zárate and the people from the South have been calling”, said the president of América-MG, Alencar da Silveira Jr.

Very possibly, América-MG will not stay with Zárate due to the high wage demand. Therefore, the player has been speculated in some clubs, Grêmio is one of them.

How to watch Corinthians vs Grêmio live for the 2021 Brasileirão

The director of América shared the same information as the newspaper Olé, from Argentina, that there was interest on the part of Grêmio. But, you can understand the interest, since the player performed very well under the command of Vagner Mancini.

President of América-MG reveals that Grêmio is trying to Zárate

However, despite the many praises made to Zárate, the striker is not a scorer, which could be a problem in Serie B. Grêmio need to bring a player like Diego Souza, so they don’t have problems moving up the division.

In addition, there is a rumor that Zárate asked for R$ 600 thousand to renew with América-MG. There is no way for Grêmio to hire a player, being in Serie B, paying for all that.

It is hoped that the board does noto Make risky investments, like paying R$600,000 to a 34-year-old player.

Anyway, did you like the news?

So, subscribe to YouTube and follow us on our social networks like the TikTok, twitter, The Instagram it’s the Facebook. So you can follow all the News about our Tricolor Immortal.

Image: Mourão Panda / AFC