President of Fortaleza confirms the hiring of Wagner Leonardo | strength

The president of Fortaleza, Marcelo Paz, confirmed this Tuesday (21) the hiring of defender Wagner Leonardo, from Santos. The contract between club and player will be for one year and four months.

1 of 2 Wagner Leonardo during training at CT Rei Pelé — Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC Wagner Leonardo during training at CT Rei Pelé — Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC

Wagner Leonardo debuted for Santos while still under Cuca’s command, in the 2020 season. Despite being a defender, the defender was improvised on some occasions on the left side by the coach. The 22-year-old was loaned to Náutico at the start of the season, but returned to Santos after the departure of Luan Peres for Olympique de Marseille and a request from Fernando Diniz.

In 2021, there were 23 games for Santos and one goal scored.

Graduated in Santos’ youth categories, the defender won an opportunity in the first team in 2019. In 2020, Wagner played in 12 matches in the Brazilian Championship and four in the Copa Libertadores, a competition in which Fortaleza will compete for the first time next season.

– Wagner Leonardo is a player who has graduated from the youth teams of Santos. He is a left-handed defender with 1.86m tall. It has good ball exit and game creation ability. He has played as a left-back, and can even be used as a left-hand steering wheel. So, he’s a 22-year-old all-rounder. He has already played Copa Libertadores for his former club. He arrives at Fortaleza, without a shadow of a doubt, to help with his energy, versatility and technique – explained the Vice President, Alex Santiago.