President of Santos confirms the reinforcement of Bruno Oliveira, Caldense midfielder who was at Vitória | saints

the president of the saints , Andres Rueda, confirmed the first signing of Santos for the 2022 season. It will be midfielder Bruno Oliveira, 23 years old. It belongs to Caldense and arrives on a loan for one year, and can be renewed for another season.

The revelation was made during a live with journalist Ademir Quintino. In addition to Oliveira, the fish representative also spoke about the situation of the negotiation with defender Eduardo Bauermann, 25, who played in the last Brasileirão for América-MG. According to him, the contract has not yet been signed.

– Bruno Oliveira, yes (he is hired). Bauermann, I haven’t signed the contract yet, period. Bruno Oliveira already (signed). If I’m not mistaken, (the contract of) is for one year, renewable (for one more).

1 of 2 Bruno Oliveira in Vitória x Botafogo — Photo: Pietro Carpi/EC Vitória Bruno Oliveira in Vitória x Botafogo — Photo: Pietro Carpi/EC Vitória

Rueda also lost track of other possible reinforcements. According to the ge, the club even negotiated with Willian, now at Fluminense, and with Alisson, who should go to São Paulo. Furthermore, Alvinegro talks to Rodriguinho, who was at Bahia.

– We have several conversations. Anything beyond that is generating speculation, generating something. You can only trust that there are people working. There are a lot of people working to bring the best to the club within our financial reality.

This season, Bruno Oliveira started the year defending Caldense in the campaign that yielded sixth place in the Campeonato Mineiro and Copa do Brasil, when the team was eliminated in the first phase of the competition.

In May, he was announced as a reinforcement of Vitória. There were 30 games for the Lion, with two goals and three assists. Vitória ended up being relegated to Serie C, finishing in 18th place, with 40 points.