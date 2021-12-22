President of Sport confirms negotiation with Diego Souza and expects an answer in a week | sport

Sport’s proposal is already in the hands of Diego Souza. The red-black board got in touch with the player, formalized the desire to count on the athlete’s return – who was the club’s idol in the 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017 seasons – and presented a sports project for him. Now, wait for the attacker’s response until next Wednesday.

Diego Souza is on vacation in the United States with his family and, therefore, the conversation with Sport’s management was brief. Diego asked how the club’s squad was going for the next season and the team’s intentions in the championships they will dispute. He heard from the directors that the project is to fight in four competitions – Pernambucano, Nordestão, Série B and Copa do Brasil – and that the team is being assembled to go strong.

1 of 2 Diego Souza played four seasons at Sport — Photo: Futura Press Diego Souza played four seasons at Sport — Photo: Futura Press

– Our project is being set up with a younger, stronger, faster team and the intention is to participate well in all the championships that we will dispute. Sport will come in strong, it could go wrong, because it is not exact science. But we are adjusting and the cast is being assembled for that – declared President Yuri Romão.

2 of 2 Coach Gustavo Florentín and President Yuri Romão, from Sport — Photo: Anderson Stevens / Sport Club do Recife Coach Gustavo Florentín and President Yuri Romão, from Sport — Photo: Anderson Stevens / Sport Club do Recife

After passing the idea of ​​the club to Diego Souza, the proposal was made. According to the president, the entire amount comes from Sport’s budget without the participation of partner companies. Now, the club waits until Wednesday of next week for the athlete to return, to be able to proceed with the planning.

– We made the proposal, as he asked and he said he was going to turn off his cell phone. Now, we wait until next Wednesday. We need this answer, even to be able to proceed with the planning. Depending on what he says, we’re going to need to see other ways. We can’t wait too long for Diego – Yuri Romao said.

Sport fans dream of Diego Souza’s return

Sport is aware that Vasco is also interested in the player. The rubro-negro club understands that the sentimental issue of having affection for Sport, in addition to the family being set in Recife, can weigh on the choice of Diego Souza.