President of the Deliberative Council of São Paulo speaks about changes in the statute and defends himself from criticism

Olten Ayres de Abreu Jr, President of the Deliberative Council of the São Paulo, gave a press conference this Tuesday. Among the topics covered, Olten spoke about the voting for changes to the club’s bylaws and defended itself from criticisms that address a possible lack of transparency at the institution.

Among the proposed changes to the bylaws, the one that generated the most debate was the possibility of reelection for the club’s president. Olten said that this measure will not necessarily benefit Julio Casares, current president of São Paulo.

“As for the reelection of the president, I would not say that this would affect the current term (of Casares). The reelection will occur if the electoral college so determines and does not mean an extension of term, but the possibility of the president running for reelection,” said the board Chairman.

Olten argued in favor of extending the term of the club’s advisors from three to six years, one of the measures approved by the Board.

“We opted for the administrative and financial stability of the club. A term of three years for the councilor does not allow him to carry out his activity fully”, said Olten, who still defined this measure as “fundamental for the stability of São Paulo”.

One of the criticisms regarding his tenure on the Board is linked to an alleged lack of transparency between the club and the fan. Many fans question the fact that São Paulo does not broadcast many of the Council’s meetings, something that Olten promised in his campaign. He countered these criticisms, saying the club “cannot confuse transparency with irresponsibility”.

“For the first time in São Paulo’s history, there are meetings broadcast directly by SPFC TV, where the São Paulo community that is not inside the club has access to the information that is being debated. Transparency does not mean that we have to border on irresponsibility, showing issues Confidential and strategic. This year we broadcast five meetings to the São Paulo community. Today we have 30 meetings a year, because any strategic, deeper issue is immediately put to a vote. Non-confidential matters are open to the entire community, to all Some sessions, such as disciplinary ones, contract discussions, issues of bank contracts… You can see that these topics are not feasible to be open to the whole community, such as those that are not confidential,” said Olten.

understand the case

Last Friday, the São Paulo Board of Directors approved 14 of the 24 proposals for changes to the club’s bylaws. The main one was the return of reelection for president of the club, which currently can only run for a term of three years.

The 24 proposals were voted on virtually between Thursday and this Friday. In all, 231 councilors participated in the vote, while another 23 did not attend. For a measure to pass, a simple majority of votes was required.

Now, the approved proposals will go through the Meeting of Partners, which should be called by the chairman of the Deliberative Council, Olten Ayres de Abreu, within 30 days. Voting has 45 days to take place. The measures that are accepted again will become effective in the club’s bylaws.

