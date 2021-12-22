Procon-SP asks Anac for data on suspension of activities

Procon-SP (Consumer Protection and Defense Foundation of São Paulo) informed that it asked the CEO of Anac (National Civil Aviation Agency), Juliano Alcântara Noman, clarifications on the temporary suspension of operations of the Itapemirim Transportes Aéreos, also called Ita.

In the letter, sent on Monday (20), the institution also asks for information about the suspension of the company’s Air Operator Certificate, on Friday (17). Without the certificate, Ita is not authorized to fly.

Procon also asks Anac to inform how long Itapemirim has been requesting authorization for the operation and operation of air transport services and when this authorization was granted.

In addition, the institution wants the agency to clarify whether the company is a subsidiary of the Itapemirim Group, which is under judicial reorganization, and whether this information was requested before issuing the Air Operator Certificate.

“In the official letter, Procon-SP also requests clarification on what guarantees on economic and financial health were provided by Ita to obtain the concession of authorization to operate air transport, as well as whether the airline is under judicial reorganization”, he says. an excerpt from the released note.

The Itapemirim group is facing a long process of judicial recovery. According to the report of the judicial administrator responsible for the process, EXM Partners, to which the UOL had access, the company owed around R$ 253 million to its creditors in September, in addition to R$ 2.2 billion in tax debts.

“The inconvenience caused to consumers across the country, especially here in the state of São Paulo, is of alarming dimensions, a factor of concern even with regard to the safety of those who were abandoned at airports and at their destinations, without any kind of assistance,” he said the executive director of Procon-SP, Fernando Capez.

The airline industry is regulated by the Anac. The agency is responsible for supervising the operation of this segment, its companies and ensuring its full operation. Experts, however, believe the agency has not failed the case.

THE UOL he sought out the agency about the Procon-SP letter and awaits a return.

Notification and threat of fine

On Monday, Capez said, in an interview with TV Globo, that he saw “bad faith and irresponsibility” in the case of ITA and that the company would be notified to provide clarifications. The fine could reach R$ 11 million, according to him.

Capez instructed affected consumers to file an electronic complaint on the Procon website.

According to the airline, the decision was taken because of an “internal restructuring”. All flights were cancelled, including those already purchased by passengers.

Anac reported yesterday that, from Friday (17) to Sunday (19), around 430 ITA passengers were relocated on flights from other airlines. The number corresponds to less than 1% of passengers impacted by the company.

In a statement released on Monday, the ITA said that 45,887 passengers were affected by the interruption of operations. The amount refers to the night period from the last Friday to December 31st. Of the total, the company claimed that almost 25 thousand consumers had already been “served”.

“ITA has been working hard to promote the re-accommodation or refund of amounts paid. As of this Monday morning (20), 24,995 passengers, equivalent to 54% of the total, have already been served,” said the airline, without specifying the types of assistance.

According to Anac, around 7,000 ITA passengers have already asked for reimbursement. The agency also determined the reestablishment of the company’s service channels (telephone, electronic and in person). In the second, the area informed that, due to the high demand, there could be a delay “above expectations” for customer service.

Anac also asked for data to be sent on the number of affected passengers, scheduled flights and the company’s action plan for the proper treatment of consumers.

Passengers must not go to the airport

Anac recommends that passengers with flights scheduled with Ita do not show up at airports before contacting the airline.

Itapemirim Transportes Aéreas passengers should contact the email [email protected]; telephone 0800 723 2121 (from 6 am to 9 pm); or in the chat available on the company’s website: www.voeita.com.br.