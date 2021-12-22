producer explains death in season 2

Season 2 of Netflix’s The Witcher premiered last Friday (17), so many fans have already managed to marathon the eight new episodes. In between chapters, the death of a certain character left fans unsatisfied, which forced showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich to explain why she made such a decision.

ATTENTION! The following article contains spoilers from season 2. If you haven’t watched and don’t want to have your experience ruined, return to our home page or read other texts:

In an interview with “The Witcher: Unlocked“, where the actors and the showrunner talk about the events of Season 2, Hissrich explained why he decided that Eskel (Basil Eidenbenz) should die. According to her, the wizard would not leave us initially.

We knew we would need to kill someone in that episode. In the first version of the script, [a morte seria de] a wizard we’ve never seen before. Out of nowhere, we were like, ‘Oh, our audience is going to meet Coen, Lambert, Eskel and John. Who will die? John will die.

However, the bond between Eskel and Geralt de Rívia (Henry Cavill) was essential for the production to change who would know the sickle of death. In the showrunner’s opinion, this event makes the protagonist realize how he must protect Ciri, his adopted daughter.

We think about it a lot. I know fans love Eskel and wonder ‘why would they do that?’ but honestly his death changes everything for Geralt. I think it makes him understand that he needs to find out quickly what’s going on with Ciri, because he knows there’s a risk of losing her and her siblings if he doesn’t.

Fans are unhappy with Eskel’s outcome in Netflix’s The Witcher

