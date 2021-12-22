Professor José Maria de Magalhães Netto Maternity Hospital receives ONA accreditation seal

Unit joins the select group of six maternity hospitals in the country linked to the SUS with the seal of quality.

The Prof. Maternity José Maria de Magalhães Netto is now certified by the National Accreditation Organization (ONA). With the approval of the accreditation, the unit that is funded by the Government of the State of Bahia and is under the shared administration of the IGH – Institute of Management and Humanization, joined the select group of six maternity hospitals linked to the SUS – Unified Health System in the country with the seal of quality.

In practice, certification represents more quality in health care provided to the population of Bahia, with greater safety for patients and professionals, as well as standardization of service flows and protocols, ensuring effective and appropriate care.

To achieve this result, about a year ago, the unit began a broad process of implementation and flow adjustment to ensure a high level of service. The equipment underwent a rigorous audit, taking into account points such as physical structure, staff, safety practices, control capacity (information passed on to patients and caregivers) and quality of care. The certificate, recognized throughout the country, is endorsed by the International Society for Quality in Health (ISQua) and confirms the degree of excellence of the series of items evaluated in the unit.

“The ONA 1 certification is the recognition of all the work developed by the teams of Maternity Prof. José Maria de Magalhães Netto. It also reveals that with the commitment of all we were able to offer SUS patients care with a level of quality similar to that of the main health units in the country. It’s a conquest for employees, management, but mainly for the patients who are taken in by our unit”, celebrated Daniela Matos, medical director of the maternity hospital.

Maternity – The Maternity Prof. José Maria de Magalhães Netto has 282 beds. The unit also provides assistance that requires immediate medical attention. The unit’s outpatient care is intended to provide care during high-risk pregnancy and monitoring of newborns (NB) discharged from the ICU and Neonatal ICU, as well as the third stage of the Kangaroo project.