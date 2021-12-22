Prosecutor denounces man who threatened Anvisa directors

The Federal District Attorney’s Office (PRDF) denounced the man accused of sending death threats to the directors of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) in October this year.

By email, the alleged author threatened to “end the life” of the directors of Anvisa, if the managers approved the vaccination of children aged 5 to 11 years against Covid-19.

Now, after the PRDF complaint, it is up to the Court to assess whether the accused should become a defendant and respond to a criminal action. This Tuesday (21/12), the Federal Police informed that it has completed investigations into the case.

Opened by the police in October, when the agency was beginning to discuss the vaccination of children aged between 5 and 11 years, the aforementioned inquiry was concluded last month. The main person investigated is a person from Paraná named Douglas Bozza.

To the metropolises the institution said that the investigation was completed and that the procedures were forwarded to the competent authorities. The corporation, however, did not indict the accused because the crime of threatening is considered an offense with the least offensive potential.

“As part of the investigation that investigates the crime of threatening Anvisa’s public servants, the Federal Police informs that it has identified its author, heard all parties and concluded the police investigation, which was sent to the Federal Court of Brasília for the appropriate measures. “, he said.

new investigations

After approval and authorization for the vaccination of children between 5 and 11 years old, on Thursday (16/12), the members of the organization were once again threatened. Between Friday (12/17) and Monday (20/12), the agency received approximately 130 emails with intimidation to the municipality’s employees.

Part of the messages reached the agency’s systems after President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) stated that he would make public the names of directors and technicians responsible for approving vaccination for the age group.

“Anvisa is not subordinate to me. Make that clear. I don’t interfere there. I asked, unofficially, for the names of the people who approved the vaccine for children 5 years and older. We want to publicize the names of these people, so that everyone can know and, obviously, form their own judgment”, he said, in a live broadcast on social networks.

After Bolsonaro’s speech, the agency reacted to the president’s comments and released a statement in which it says “repudiate and vehemently reject any explicit or veiled threat that may embarrass, intimidate or compromise the free exercise of regulatory activities” of the agency.

After the new death threats, the PF opened another investigation. The PF superintendent of the Federal District stated that he has already received information about the case and is working to identify those responsible.