PV approves federation with PSB and PCdoB, and support for Lula-Alckmin ticket | Politics

THE PV approved this Tuesday (21) the creation of a federation with the PSB it’s the PCdoB in a meeting with 26 state presidents of the legend. There were also signs of support for the possible presidential slate of the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) like former governor of São Paulo Geraldo Alckmin (no party) occupying the vice.
A party federation obliges parties to launch joint slates in all states and act together for four years in the Congress. The national president of the PV, José Luiz Penna, said the PV will support the Lula-Alckmin plate, regardless of the formation of the federation.
“The so-called third way became something absolutely weird. The pre-candidacy of squid”, commented. “Only those in a hurry think the election is decided. It will be tough and whoever has this sense of expansion will emerge victorious”, he added.
There were also signs of support for the possible Lula da Silva (PT) ticket with former SP governor Geraldo Alckmin (no party) — Photo: Ricardo Stuckert/Divulgação
Last week, the national directory of PT approved the opening of conversations with PSB, PCdoB, PV and PSOL for the formalization of the union with a view to 2022 elections. In the party, there is still resistance and many doubts about the functioning of the federation in practice. The expectation is that the acronym will decide on the alliance by February.
The federal bench of PSB and the party’s state presidents also gave the guarantee to start formal negotiations with the PT, Psol, PCdoB, Network and PV. The electoral arrangement takes place at the time when the seams for the composition of the ticket Lula-Alckmin andare advanced. The idea is that the toucan migrates to the PSB. He also negotiates with the PSD It is like Solidarity.
At the Psol, there was deliberation for conversations about union with PCdoB and Network. Other federation proposals, including PT, PCdoB and Network, are still being analyzed by the national authorities of the legend.
One of the main reasons for the formation of federations is the end of coalitions, which will force each party to launch the slates in the election of deputy alone and jeopardizes the re-election of several of them. The performance clause, which threatens to leave some subtitles without party background and TV and radio advertising if it does not reach the minimum number of votes in 2022. In the last election, the PCdoB, for example, it was only saved when embedding the PPL.