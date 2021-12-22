‘Queen of livestreaming’ in China disappears from internet after hefty $210 million fine

BEIJING -The online accounts of the biggest Chinese digital influencer, known as the “queen of livestreaming“, disappeared on Tuesday, after she was ordered to pay more than US$ 210 million (more than R$ 1.2 billion) for tax evasion.

She even apologized shortly after the punishment was announced, saying on her Weibo account, a kind of Chinese Twitter, that she felt “deeply guilty” and would pay the fines on time.

Influencer Huang Wei, 36, whose nickname is Viya, is considered an icon of online commerce, which grew strongly in China amid the coronavirus pandemic.

groped avatar:Zuckerberg’s Metaverse Already Has First Reports of Sexual Harassment

With more than 110 million followers on social media, Viya sold products totaling 8.5 billion yuan (US$1.3 million) in just one night on “Single People’s Day,” the country’s largest annual shopping gathering. This is one of the biggest penalties for a famous person in China.

On Monday, the State Tax Administration fined Viya and accused her of concealing personal income and making false statements in 2019 and 2020.

Disappearing from the networks

Viya’s accounts disappeared from major online platforms on Tuesday, and her “livestreaming” page on e-commerce store Taobao, owned by giant Alibaba, could not be accessed.

Searches for his account on Weibo, a kind of Chinese Twitter, and Duyin – the Chinese version of TikTok – also returned no results.

Under pressure from Beijing: TikTok’s parent company negotiates a $4 billion loan to pay off debt

Chinese regulatory authorities that monitor the Internet often order the closing of accounts on the network of people who have lost the sympathy of the communist regime that rules the country.

The fine against Viya comes at a time when authorities are stepping up their campaign against celebrity excesses and seeking tax fraud.

In August, actress Zheng Shuang, known for several roles in Chinese television series, was also ordered to pay a fine of US$46 million.





Previous Photo







Next Photo



Repression exposes loophole used to hide wealth

The escalating crackdown on China’s burgeoning streaming industry is exposing the loophole that allowed online influencers to avoid millions of dollars in taxes.

Last month, authorities also fined two live broadcasts in Hangzhou nearly $15 million in total for illegally accounting for work income as business income.

Full submission: What China Expects From Technology Giants

The punishments mark an escalation in President Xi Jinping’s campaign against illegal sources of income as part of China’s “common prosperity” campaign aimed at closing the wealth gap.

Celebrities have been targeted by tax authorities, as the effort to redistribute income fits in with a broader crackdown on the entertainment industry for promoting “inappropriate” idol culture.

Tax authorities asked celebrities to report their wrongdoing to seek lighter punishment in September after announcing new tax checks on them. More than a thousand live broadcasts and workers in other new industries have voluntarily paid the taxes since then.

Pressure on ‘big techs’: Beijing wants to put Didi, owner of 99 in Brazil, under state control

Live broadcasts were found to have established several sole proprietorships to take advantage of favorable tax policies that experts say could reduce their effective tax rate to single digits.

By establishing sole proprietorships and partnership companies, and inventing businesses that did not exist, Viya turned labor compensation income into operating income, according to the tax administration.

The highest profile Chinese celebrity to be embroiled in the broader tax crackdown is actress Fan Bingbing, who, along with her affiliated companies, was ordered to pay an estimated 884 million yuan (US$139 million) in late taxes and fines in 2018.

In China: Limiting video game use to 2 hours a day frustrates Chinese teenagers on vacation

Fan, who disappeared from public view for months, had been using various contracts to hide his income from tax authorities, a common practice in the Chinese entertainment industry.

“As long as there are different tax rates, there will be people taking advantage of the loopholes,” said Zhu Tian, ​​economics professor at China Europe International Business School and author of “Catching Up To America.”

“Whether you are working for someone else or for yourself, in principle, the method of taxation should be the same.”

It is not clear from the government’s claims how the streamers who were fined were being taxed.