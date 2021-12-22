‘Queen of the livestream’ disappears from the internet after a R$1.2 billion fine

One of the most influential Chinese personalities on the internet, known as the “queen of livestreaming”, disappeared from social media after being sentenced to a fine of more than R$1.2 billion for tax fraud. Huang Wei, 36, whose nickname is Viya, has more than 110 million followers on various social networks and is considered an icon of online commerce.

The conviction was informed yesterday by the Chinese authorities and today the pages of the influencer had disappeared from the internet. In the videos, published on social networks, she presents products and offers discounts to internet users. This modality grew strongly in China amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Searches for his account on Weibo and Duyin — Chinese correspondents for Twitter and Tik Tok, respectively, in China — also didn’t yield results. Chinese regulatory authorities that monitor the Internet often order the closing of accounts on the network of people who have fallen from favor with the government.

Viya sold 8.5 billion yuan (or R$7.3 billion) of goods in a single night on the recent “Single Man’s Day,” the country’s biggest annual shopping date.

Yesterday, officials at the Hangzhou Finance Department reported that Viya was fined 1.3 billion yuan ($1.2 billion) for tax fraud. This is one of the biggest fines ever imposed on a famous person in China.

The fine came at a time when authorities are stepping up their campaign against celebrity excesses and pursuing tax fraud. In August, actress Zheng Shuang, known for several roles in Chinese television series, was ordered to pay a fine of US$46 million – the equivalent of R$264.3 million.

*With information from AFP