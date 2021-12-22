Quina 5736 goes out to bet on Curitiba, which alone takes R$13.5 million

A bet by Curitiba alone hit the numbers of Quina, contest 5736, drawn on Tuesday (21). The award disclosed by Caixa Econômica Federal is R$13,593,443.02. The numbers drawn were 03-07-29-51-55.

READ MORE – Check the results of the drawings of all lotteries in the Tribuna

Caixa also informed that prizes of R$ 4,571.21 will be paid in this draw for each of the 157 bets made on the court. The suit’s range, on the other hand, yielded individual amounts ranging from R$ 60.00 to 11,391 tickets that matched three dozen. The total collection of the 5736 contest was R$ 15,767,098.00.

READ FURTHER – Did you win the lottery? Find out how only you can withdraw the prize amount

Quina’s next draw is now scheduled for this Wednesday (22), at Espaço Loterias Caixa, in São Paulo, at 20:00 in Brasília. The 5737 contest will be broadcast live on the internet through the bank’s official YouTube channel. According to the bank, the new estimate for the premium is R$700 thousand.

Curitiba “hot foot”

Curitiba has become in recent years a “hot foot” city for lottery players. In September, a bettor from the capital earned BRL 12.5 million in the Mega-Sena 2410. The bet made in the capital shared the prize of BRL 23.5 million with another from São Paulo. In 2020, there was a bet that took R$ 101 million from the Mega-Sena 2262, the second biggest prize of the year.

READ TOO – Mega da Virada 2021 has its bets open; estimated prize is BRL 350 million

Remember that there is still time to become a millionaire. The Mega da Virada, contest 2440, which traditionally takes place on December 31st, is already taking bets. The prize is estimated at R$350 million.

Web Stories