R$4.1 billion for ex-wife and children: Dubai sheikh sentenced to pay record amount in divorce

LONDON — The sovereign of Dubai, Sheikh Mohamed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, was sentenced on Tuesday by the British court to pay his ex-wife and children, £550 million (BRL 4.1 billion), in the largest compensation for divorce granted by an English court.

Judge Philip Moor ordered the payment to be made as follows: £251.5 million (£1.9 billion) to the 72-year-old ruler’s sixth wife, 47-year-old Princess Haya Bint Al Hussein, half-sister the King of Jordan, Abdullah II; and £290 million (R$2.2 billion) to support the couple’s children, ages 9 and 14, as well as other expenses, including security.

read more: UN has yet to receive proof that Princess Latifa is alive and safe

According to the ruling, the amount – which includes tens of thousands of pounds for holidays or expenses related to pets – can vary depending on several factors, such as in the case of a reconciliation of the children with the father.





Previous Photo







Next Photo

Actress Teresa Hui poses for photos for the New Year’s Countdown Event in Times Square, New York, USA Photo: ED JONES / AFP Plaza de Mayo Square is taken over by members of social organizations in action for 20 years of the “corralito”, when then-Economy Minister Domingo Cavallo, who restricted weekly withdrawals to 250 pesos (at the time, US$250), a milestone in the economic crisis that culminated in the resignation of President Fernando De la Rua Photo: JUAN MABROMATA / AFP Indigenous people carry the coffin of a relative killed in a weekend massacre in the village of Chiquix, in the municipality of Santa Catarina de Ixtahuacan, Guatemala. Thirteen people, including four children, were killed in the attack, part of an old land dispute. Photo: JOHAN ORDONEZ / AFP Medical worker prepares Covid-19 PCR test at East Boston Neighborhood Health Center in Boston, Massachusetts, where Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announced that as of January 15, 2022, the vaccine passport requirement will be required. Photo: JOSEPH PREZIOSO / AFP One man uses his cell phone as a flashlight while another man searches for items in a damaged supermarket in Shah Alam, Selangor. Malaysia faces massive floods that have left at least 14 dead and more than 70,000 homeless. Photo: ARIF KARTONO / AFP Geese fly over the first winter frost from fields in Oudeland van Strijen, Netherlands Photo: JEFFREY GROENEWEG / AFP

“Given their position and the general threats of terrorism and kidnapping they face in such circumstances, they are considered to be particularly vulnerable and in need of greater security guarantees in this country,” Judge Moor said in announcing the verdict, adding: main threat they face comes from [governante] yourself, and not from external sources.

The High Court ruled in October that al-Maktoum had authorized an attack on the phones of his ex-wife and her British lawyers. It has not been proven that the action was linked to the legal battle in the UK between her and the sheikh, who wants her two sons to return to Dubai.

However, a “very important” amount of data was extracted from the princess’s phone, almost 265 megabytes, equivalent to 24 hours of voice recording or 500 photographs.

The magistrate pointed out that the sheikh “harassed and intimidated the mother [dos seus filhos] prior to his journey to England and upon his arrival” and that he was “willing to tolerate those acting on his behalf in the United Kingdom to do so illegally”.

The financial compensation measures established on Tuesday are among the largest ever granted under a divorce agreement in British courts since the case of the ex-wife of Russian billionaire Farkhad Akhmedov, Tatiana Akhmedova. At the end of 2016, the court awarded Akhmedova 41% of her ex-husband’s fortune, representing £453 million (BRL 3.4 billion)

A spokesman for al-Maktoum said today that the Dubai sovereign “has always made sure that his children are protected in their needs.”

— The court has now announced its decision on the financial aspect and he [o soberano] he doesn’t intend to say any more,” the spokesman said, before adding that the sheikh “asks the media to respect his children’s private lives and not interfere with his life in the UK.”

Remember:Bolsonaro participates in the opening of aerospace fair in Dubai

In March 2020, a Family Court said that al-Maktoum had “ordered and orchestrated” the kidnapping of two of his children, Princess Shamsha and her sister Latifa, who he has with another woman.

Princess Latifa, who tried to flee Dubai without success in 2018, said she was being held “hostage” by her father. Last June, she said, through her lawyers, that she was free “to travel”. Latifa asked British police to reinvestigate the disappearance of her sister Shamsha in 2000 in Cambridge, in a letter dated 2018 and revealed this year by the BBC.