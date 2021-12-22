Rafael Navarro will receive R$ 14.3 million from Palmeiras in four years; Botafogo gets scolded with representative

Now on São Paulo soil, to be announced as a reinforcement of Palmeiras, forward Rafael Navarro will receive US$ 2.5 million (R$ 14.36 million at the current price) from Alviverde for a four-year contract – which is about BRL 300 thousand per month. The information is from journalist Jorge Nicola.

In addition to the four-year contract, there is the possibility of extending the agreement for one more season, with separate amounts. Rafael Navarro’s salaries will be practically ten times what the player received at Glorioso – the contract with Fogão ends on the next 31st.

Also according to the journalist, the Botafogo board was very upset with the behavior of Rafael Navarro and his representative and believes that there was an auction. In the view of the Alvinegro leaders, there was no respect for the club that revealed it and placed it in the showcase.

According to Nicola, the company that manages Rafael Navarro would have offered the player to several clubs in Brazil and abroad. The entrepreneur even offered it to the Inter Miami (USA), who would have accepted the deal, after having agreed with Minnesota United, a transaction that ended up not happening.

According to the journalist, Botafogo made five proposals to renew with Rafael Navarro over the past few months, in vain. According to the “Lance!” Last Friday, Glorioso’s final card reached R$ 250,000 in salary, but the striker and his fatigue had already considered Palmeiras’ offer as more advantageous.