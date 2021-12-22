Rafael Vitti does magic and divides Larissa Manoela in two in Além da Ilusão; photos· TV news

Rafael Vitti won’t need a saw to split Larissa Manoela in two, as if by magic in Além da Ilusão. Interpreter for the illusionist Davi, the actor will make the viewer of the next telenovela of Globo’s six to see his professional colleague twice as he gets involved with sisters Elisa and Isadora — identical in appearance, but with absolutely opposite personalities.

The protagonist, by the way, will also pull the rabbit out of his hat to survive on the streets after seeing his father lose his entire family fortune with the 1929 crisis in Alessandra Poggi’s serials.

“David has this dream of being a great magician. He is very talented and generous, a kind person, with a good heart, who suffers a great injustice, but does not lose hope. It will be very interesting to give life to him”, said Vitti in statement sent by Globo to the press this Tuesday (21).

From city to city, he will spend his life on the trick until he meets Isadora (Sofia Budke/Larissa Manoela) in the square of Poços de Caldas, in the interior of Minas Gerais. She will be in town to celebrate the birthday of her sister Elisa (Larissa Manoela) — with whom the young man will fall in love at first sight.

Davi and Elisa in the next six o’clock soap opera

Rich and influential, the Tapajós family will not like their eldest daughter’s involvement with a street artist. The girl’s parents will do everything to separate them, but only tragedy will be able to put an end to the forbidden romance.

David and Isadora, Elisa’s younger sister

David, however, will have a chance to make peace with his past by meeting Isadora again a decade after meeting Elisa. She will be in the image and likeness of her sister, but with another soul attached to that appearance so familiar to the illusionist.

Rafael pointed out that, for the role, he immersed himself not only in magic books, but also in History.

“I really tried to learn how to be a magician, because it’s a very complex art. I spent a lot of time dedicating myself to it. In addition, I did in-depth work on the character with cast coaches, like Chris Moura, and still studying one. little about the time,” concluded the heartthrob.

Written by Alessandra Poggi, Beyond Illusion will replace Nos Tempos do Imperador from February 7th. The production at the time will be divided into two phases, in the 1930s and 1940s, which will show the industrialization of Brazil and a profound revolution in customs.

