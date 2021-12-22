Rebeca Abravanel makes Pato embarrassed by revealing intimacy on SBT

Rebeca Abravanel showed that she is really Silvio Santos’ daughter by opening up the intimacy of her husband, Alexandre Pato, during the Silvio Santos Program, which has been run by Patricia Abravanel. The presenter reported some habits of the player and left the loved one very uncomfortable with the revelations.

“Is his fart good enough or too stinky?” asked daughter number four. Rebeca Abravanel was not intimidated and decided to confess the situation in which she lives with her husband. “I stay far away. He says I like to smell his fart. I get really angry because he likes to say ‘I’ll fart’. there, I don’t go out [do lugar] and he says ‘you like to sniff my fart,’” declared daughter number five.

Alexandre Pato laughed and revealed that he was embarrassed by the conversation. “I’m embarrassed right now. Seriously!”, he declared. As if it wasn’t enough to have her flatulence exposed on television, Rebeca Abravanel spoke about her husband’s hygiene habits. The statement that the player does not wash his hair came after he was asked about a product he uses daily. “Lie. Wow, poker face. He washes his hair once a month. I need to ask: ‘Love, wash your hair’. He has the nerve to talk about shampoo”, said the heiress of Silvio Santos.

Pato justified his hygiene habits. “It’s just that I have a lot of hair to wash. I don’t know who said that washing my hair so much wouldn’t look good. I don’t think I wash because I believe in it”, he declared. “This hair you’ve been seeing there for about two months now”, denounced the former SBT presenter.