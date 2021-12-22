Recife is out of the national ‘top 10’ of the largest economies and has a lower GDP than Fortaleza and Salvador

With the most decentralized economic activity among the municipalities of Pernambuco and impacted by the crisis in 2019, Recife had its role undermined in relation to the Gross Domestic Product, within the State and in its participation in the country. Although in advertising portrayed as the capital of the Northeast, by less with regard to the production of wealth, from 2002 to 2019, the capital of Pernambuco lost positions and reached the year before the start of the pandemic outside the ‘top 10’, behind cities like Fortaleza (only one in the Northeast among the 10 largest GDPs ) and Savior.

Although it grew between 2002 and 2019, a period evaluated by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), Recife’s GDP in current values ​​was R$ 54.6 billion in 2019. The value made the city drop from the 11th position (when in 2002 it had a GDP of R$ 14.1 billion) to the 13th, being surpassed by Guarulhos and Fortaleza, which rose in position in the ranking.

Taking into account the main capitals of the Northeast, the IBGE shows that Salvador was already in a better position than Recife in 2002, when it occupied the eighth place in the ranking, with R$ 15.7 billion. Even with falling positions, in 2019 the GDP of the capital of Bahia was R$ 63.8 billion, keeping it ahead of Recife, in 12th position.

Also in the Northeast, only Fortaleza is among the 10 cities with the highest GDP values ​​in 2019. The city in Ceará accumulated a GDP of R$ 67.4 billion that year, rising from 12th position in 2002 to 9th position in the year of 2019.

The variation in the participation of Recife’s GDP in the composition of the national Gross Domestic Product dropped 0.2% in the period analyzed by the IBGE, which denotes some stability since the participation which was 1% is now at 0.7%. In northeastern cities in comparison, the share of the national GDP was 0.9%.

Of the 25 highest GDP results in 2019, representing 36.2% of the national amount, Pernambuco was represented only by Recife.

Within the state, demonstrating the decentralization of economic activities, the highest GDPs were presented by Recife, Jaboatão dos Guararapes, Ipojuca, Goiana, Cabo de Santo Agostinho, Caruaru, Petrolina, Olinda, Paulista, and Vitória do Santo Antão. These municipalities represent 64.13% of the state’s Gross Added Value (GVA) of Services (main economic activity).

Recife is in the group of capitals that represent less than 30% of the GDP of its states, with a percentage of 27.6%. In all, 12 capitals have this condition. Even losing share in the State, even in comparison with 2018, when the result was 28.12%, Recife continues to be the largest GDP in the State, with Agriculture (0.11%) in its GVA composition; Industry (11.95%) and Services (87.94%).

Across the country, the 2019 result shows that eight municipalities accounted for almost a quarter of the national GDP, representing 14.7% of the Brazilian population. The 70 municipalities with the highest GDPs represented approximately half of the total and a little more than a third of the country’s population. São Paulo, which was in the lead in 2002, remained in 2019. Previously, it was R$ 188.7 billion ( GDP in 2002). In 2019, BRL 763.8 billion.

For the City of Recife, the most relevant result concerns GDP per capita, which takes into account the division by the total number of the population.

“Recife was one of the few northeastern capitals that showed growth in per capita income from 2018 to 2019 and, among these, it was one of the fastest growing (Salvador and Fortaleza, for example, were stagnant). Recife produced in 2019, once again , the highest GDP per capita among the northeastern capitals and by large advantage (R$ 33.2 thousand). The city has been growing more than the other capitals in the region and widening the gap in per capita income. Fortaleza presented a per capita income of R$ 25.3 thousand and Salvador, R$ 22.2 thousand”, justifies the city hall.

According to the PCR, when comparing total GDP (and not per capita), it is natural that there are differences due to the size of territories and populations in each city. “Recife, with a very dense metropolitan territory, has a population of 1.7 million inhabitants, while Fortaleza has 2.7 million and Salvador has 2.9 million. Therefore, the best indicator to compare the level of wealth is the per capita income to compare similar situations. Even so, it is possible to compare the annual variation, in which case Recife had an increase in GDP from 2018 to 2019 of 4%, while Fortaleza and Salvador had variations that did not reach 0 .5%”.

Another option highlighted by the management is the comparison between metropolitan regions, as the three capitals have a metropolitan region with similar populations, around 4 million people. “In this case, the Metropolitan Region of Recife, including Goiana (currently outside the RMR), returned to equal the leadership with Salvador in terms of GDP, which had not occurred since the 1970s, when the Bahian capital had a leap with the arrival of the petrochemical complex”, points out the PCR.

As for the variation in the participation of Recife’s GDP in the state GDP, the management justifies that the relative decrease was due to the accelerated increase in GDP in other municipalities, “in particular with the arrival of new projects in municipalities such as Goiana and Ipojuca. It is not a Recife’s decline, but the growth of other municipalities”.

The data, as they are from 2019, refer to the period when the city was commanded by Mayor Geraldo Julio (PSB). For 2021, in the current administration of João Campos (PSB) there are still no indicators for the municipal GDP. This year, the PCR already believes it has strong signs of an “economic turnaround in Recife”, with the employment data.

According to data from Caged, indicated by the PCR, Recife has the highest per capita stock of jobs with a formal contract among the Northeastern capitals. In October, it was the capital of the Northeast that generated the most jobs (over 4.4 thousand), it is already at a level of active jobs higher than the best pre-pandemic moment and has accumulated, since the beginning of the year, a balance of more 24,600 formal jobs. Which, according to the management, was possible thanks to the actions of Recife Virado, which includes the expansion of public investment and encouragement and facilitation of private investment.

According to the city hall, there was a combination of the arrival of 37 new large private investments in the short, medium and long term and with the encouragement of public works and initiatives. The city hall has avoided greater spending on large-scale direct investments in the city, as it started an austere policy to organize the Caixa and manage to access credit lines guaranteed by the Union, targeting infrastructure actions from 2022 onwards.