Revealed the TWO X-Men Mutants that will be in Doctor Strange 2

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness promises to be one of the most epic films in this new phase of Marvel’s Cinematic Universe, and also one of the most important.

In Doctor Strange 2 Marvel Studios promises to explore the multiverse in an intense and terrifying way, in an even more radical way than we saw in the series. Loki and also in the movie Spider-Man: No Return Home.

Since 2020, Marvel’s production was taken by the craziest rumors, which in a way always made sense, after all, with the plot of Doctor Strange 2 exploring the most different realities, everything becomes possible and it is difficult to discard any rumors.

Some of these rumors claimed that Doctor Strange 2 will explore some alternative versions of the Avengers, which in this case will be played by other actors. One of the rumors that went viral, for example, was that the film will have an alternative version of Iron Man played by Tom Cruise (!!).

Recently fans were able to witness the possibilities of the multiverse in the new Spider-Man film, which featured Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. AND Doctor Strange 2 promises more big surprises. BEWARE OF SPOILERS!

The next Doctor Strange movie will feature two very famous mutants: the first is the Professor Xavier, again played by Patrick Stewart. An art of the character has even been found on the internet, and you can check it out here.

And now the MTTSH, the main source regarding leaks from Spider-Man 3, revealed that there will be at least one other X-Men in the movie. Old rumors pointed to the Magneto Or the mystic, with one of the two appearing alongside Professor Xavier.

who do you want to see in Doctor Strange 2? Looking forward to the next hero movie? Keep following the Marvel Legacy so you don’t miss any news!

READ TOO!

Doctor Strange 2 does not yet have an official synopsis, but it is part of the call. ‘Trilogy of the Multiverse’ of the MCU, started in WandaVision and continued on Spider-Man 3! With the departure of director Scott Derrickson, Sam Raimi (from Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man trilogy) has been confirmed as the replacement in the direction!

In addition to Raimi’s return to the Marvel universe, the cast includes Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda), Benedict Wong (Wong), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Mordo), Rachel McAdams (Christine Palmer) and Xochitl Gomez (America Chavez ). The script is up to the newcomer Jade Halley Bartlett and Michael Waldron (Loki). The film has its premiere date set for Brazilian cinemas on the day May 5, 2022!

Read ALL ABOUT Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness!