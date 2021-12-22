Revenue auditors promote stampede after increase for police officers – 12/21/2021 – Market

Auditors of the Internal Revenue Service started on Tuesday (22) a movement to hand over positions after the government and allies cut the agency’s resources and inserted the forecast increase for police officers in the 2022 Budget.

“The budget cut in the Revenue will be used to fund an increase in the number of police officers”, says Kleber Cabral, president of Sindifisco (National Union of Tax Auditors for Revenue).

At least 20 auditors have already asked for their resignation, including the holders and substitutes for the supervisory teams.

In addition to the cut in resources for the operation of the Revenue in 2022, auditors protest against the lack of regulation of the efficiency bonus for the category.

Auditors have received the efficiency bonus since 2017, when the instrument was provided for by law. But the legal provision is for it to vary according to the agency’s productivity. Today, there is no regulation on this fluctuation, and auditors demand a government act or decree for the change to come out of the paper.

In order to be variable, says Cabral, the amounts foreseen in the Budget would have to increase to the maximum amount foreseen in bonuses for the category — which represents R$ 400 million more than expected today.

“If this amount is not included in the Budget, the Executive does not sign the decree and it continues to pay [um bônus] fixed, disregarding the legislation that created a variable bonus. [Vai] get everyone getting fixed regardless of productivity,” he said.

In addition, the organization calculates that the Budget underestimated the funds necessary for the correct functioning of the Internal Revenue Service by around R$1.2 billion — R$600 million of which only for the information technology area.

According to Cabral, the delivery of positions would involve heads of unit (delegates), division and team, and may also reach the superintendents.

In a letter, the auditors who have already requested the handover of the positions affirm that they are “increasingly perplexed by the neglect” of the class on the part of the federal government.

“They observe, equally perplexed, the lack of movement on the part of the top body of the organ in terms of expressing itself incisively about the problem”, says the text.

This is the second time in less than a month that auditors have threatened a stampede. In November, the civil servants’ assembly approved an indication of the national handing over of commissioned positions for December 15th and a motion of no confidence against the Secretary of Revenue, José Barroso Tostes Neto.

The measures are part of a series of manifestations of the category since August, which complained about the secretary’s omission in relation to topics relevant to the class, such as the regulation of efficiency bonuses, the holding of public tenders and the implementation of a management plan to enable telecommuting during the pandemic.

Amid pressure from auditors, Minister Paulo Guedes (Economy) decided to promote a chair dance at the organ and removed Tostes Neto from office — although the Ministry denied that he gave in to the appeal of the servers and said that the exchange was already planned due to to the end of the tax reform cycle.

Today, who occupies the position of Special Secretary of Revenue is the auditor Julio Cesar Vieira Gomes.

Dissatisfaction with the increase in police officers reaches other categories. Fábio Faiad, president of Sinal (National Union of Central Bank Employees), says that the measure would bring an unfair asymmetry because the starting salaries of federal police officers would be higher than the values ​​at the end of their careers for BC employees.