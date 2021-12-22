Revenue auditors say they are ‘humiliated’ by the government and call for a stoppage | Brazil

THE National Union of Tax Auditors of the Federal Revenue (Sindifisco) called this Tuesday (21) a stoppage of the category, in protest against the fall of an alleged agreement with the economic team for the institution of an efficiency bonus.
When talking about “humiliation” of the class, the Sindifisco he also complained about the differential treatment given to police officers, who can receive yet another adjustment. In addition to the strike, the entity asks servers to hand over leadership positions.
“This expectation was not born by chance. It arose from the word guaranteed by the Ciro Nogueira ministers [Casa Civil] and Paulo Guedes [Economia] and, mainly, by the president Jair Bolsonaro”, says the note of the Sindifisco.
Auditors argue that the Revenue has been breaking collection records, thanks to the “extraordinary effort” of its servers — Photo: Marcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil
Auditors argue that the Revenue has been breaking collection records, thanks to the “extraordinary effort” of its employees. “This effort was derived, above all, from the expectation of finally seeing the regulation of the efficiency bonus resolved, as a result of a wage agreement established 5 years ago”, complains the union.
He also complains that the Revenue’s resources will be cut to satisfy readjustments in police careers, “in a demonstration of absolute disrespect to the tax administration”.