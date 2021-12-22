Revenue delegates hand over positions, after decision to readjust for police officers

Delegates and heads of division of the Federal Revenue surrendered their positions after cuts in the resources foreseen for the Ministry of Economy in 2022. The money that would go to the Economy could be used to make possible the readjustment of police officers.

According to the National Union of Auditors (Sindifisco), there have been 283 requests for dismissal so far. The entity stated to the CNN this Wednesday that, in some fiscal regions, all delegates were discharged. These are the cases of Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina, Paraná, São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Espírito Santo, Pernambuco, Alagoas, Rio Grande do Norte and Paraíba.

“It’s not a letter of intent. It is an effective request for dismissal. This means that the country’s collection agency has put on the handbrake. We are going to wait for a solution, but meanwhile there is administrative chaos,” Kleber Cabral, president of the union entity, told CNN.

Federal Receia servers demand that the government pay a bonus associated with productivity, which ended up not being included in the budget approved on Tuesday. To pressure a response from the government, the category will hold an assembly on Thursday with a general strike indicative.

“In order to readjust the police, they took the budget of the agency that collects”, criticized Cabral.

The movement can impact, according to the category, delays in processes of the Federal Revenue, tax collection systems and also in customs procedures in the circulation of cargo and goods.

During the negotiations for the approval of the budget, Congress promoted cuts and recompositions, with R$ 1.7 billion being reserved for readjustments that should benefit the police forces linked to the federal government.

Wanted by CNN, the IRS said it will not comment on the mobilization of employees.