Ricardo Goulart: Sportv journalist brings news about the negotiation

André Hernan brought news about the negotiations between Fluminense and Ricardo Goulart. According to the Sportv journalist, participating in the “Tá na area” program, there was a meeting this Tuesday and it was considered positive by Tricolor.

The meeting took place virtually between President Mário Bittencourt and Goulart’s representative. The chat lasted about two hours. In it, Mário explained the Flu project and the ambition of the marketing department. On the other hand, considerations on the physical and financial issue.

The negotiation, explained the journalist, is not easy, as it involves important values. The parties continue talking, with no date for a definition yet. Fluminense presented the proposal to Ricardo Goulart’s businessman, Paulo Pitombeira, last week. The tricolor idea is to offer a longer contract period, with the possibility of participating in marketing actions, in addition to the promise of a competitive team to dispute titles in 2022.

New hires, Felipe Melo and Willian entered the circuit and called Ricardo Goulart, in an attempt to convince him to work at Fluminense. The trio played together at Palmeiras in 2019.