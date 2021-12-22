Richard remembers his goal and projects Corinthians in the 2022 Cup: ‘Let’s get the title”

On January 4th, Corinthians will play its first match in the São Paulo Junior Football Cup, against Resende. One of the players that should be on Timon’s list for the competition is Richard.

With passages in the Under-23, the striker is going to his second edition of the most important youth tournament in the country. In 2020, Richard was consecrated with the most beautiful goal of the group stage of Copinha.

“Happy to return to play in the Copinha with the Corinthians shirt. I was fortunate to score a beautiful goal in 2020, voted the most beautiful in the third phase. It was a very special moment in my career,” said the athlete.

This Monday, even, Richard turned 20 years old. Due to the absence of the 2021 edition, the player will be able to compete in the Copinha next season. The striker spoke about Timon’s challenge in the competition.

“We know the responsibility of defending Corinthians in the Copa São Paulo, and the group is focused on having a great campaign. We will work hard to pursue this title, always with great humility and feet on the ground,” concluded Richard, who has a contract with Corinthians until May 2022.

In Group 15 of the competition, Corinthians will face Resende, from Rio de Janeiro, River, from Piauí, and São José, from São Paulo, in the first phase of the 2022 Copinha.

