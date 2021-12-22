Rico charges Record TV and reveals that he did not receive the award for A Fazenda 13

Rico Melquiades in A Fazenda 13 (photo: Reproduo/Instagram)

It was with great emotion and 77.47% of the votes that



Rich Melquiades



became the big winner of



The Farm 13



, reality show of



Record TV



.

However, the digital influencer still cannot be called the new millionaire in the piece. Even though he won the R$1.5 million prize last Thursday (16/12) for his victory, the money has not yet been credited to his account.

Rich



made a point of charging the bishop’s station



Edir Macdo



for the delay. The influencer even joked that charging



Rodrigo Carelli



, director of the rural reality show, to be able to see the money soon in his bank statement.

On Saturday night (12/18), through the



stories



of



Instagram



of the digital influencer



Gkay



, the ex-peo was asked if he was already feeling a millionaire and he revealed that he has not yet seen the color of the jackpot.

“I update the Original account directly, folks, and it hasn’t crashed yet. I’ll talk to the [Rodrigo] Carrelli”, shot the great champion of the attraction commanded by



Adriane Galisteu



.

Afterwards,



Melquiades



he also joked that he would look for



Rodrigo Faro



to collect your prizes in cash on the dynamics of the



Faro time



.

“Rodrigo Faro didn’t paint the money for the dynamics either. He didn’t pay.” Rich Melquiades

See the video below:

The presenter joined in the fun by asking the owner of the



Gkay stuff



pay off your debt with ex-A vacation with ex.

“Pay them a. They’re still paying for the pool here at home,” he joked



Faro



. “Still paying the farofa. Sorry to,” he warned



Gkay



. If you were curious to know the million dollar value that



Gessica Kayane



He paid for the three-day party that is intended to celebrate the comedian’s birthday. Click here!

Check out the stories below:

Gkay’s Stories (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Rico Melquiades reveals what he will do with the award



Last Friday (12/17),



Rich Melquiades



told in a chat with



Adriane Galisteu



that with the prize, he will be able to fulfill three dreams.

“I’m going to pay off my house, my car and open my business to help my family,” said the man from Alagoas.

He then gave even more details of what he intends to do with the prize. “Dri, first of all, I want to help my family a lot and I’m very grateful,” he declared. In addition, the presenter praised the champion’s posture. “Does very well. The best way to use your money is helping your family,” she fired.

Finally, the communicator gave advice to the newest millionaire. “But save a little for traveling because it’s good,” he suggested. “I’m going to travel a lot and work a lot. I don’t want to get hold of the R$ 1.5 million. I want to work, work and earn money,” he guaranteed.