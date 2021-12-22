Rio das Pedras militia chief arrested by the PF after an operation that left a child shot | Rio de Janeiro

A militia chief in Rio das Pedras, in the West Zone of Rio, was arrested after a shootout that ended with three shot, among them a 5 year old child. A Federal Police agent, who was conducting a search in the region, was wounded with a graze in the shoulder.

A video shows a woman getting into a Federal Police vehicle with the child to take her to the hospital around 8 pm on Tuesday (21) (watch above).

In a note also released this evening, the Regional Superintendence of the Federal Police in Rio de Janeiro informed that the federal police were close to the entrance to Rio das Pedras, in the place known as “Areinha”.

The police, according to the information, were shot at by security guards from a militia chief who dominates the region. The name of the arrested suspect was not disclosed.

Also according to the PF, the police who went to the favela they did not fire and immediately rescued the child to Hospital Lourenço Jorge, in Barra da Tijuca.

This Wednesday morning (22), the child was transferred to the Souza Aguiar hospital, in downtown Rio.

The corporation reported that “the boy’s health status is stable and the PF is providing all possible assistance to the victim and his family.” A 57-year-old man was hit in the pubis and was undergoing surgery early this Wednesday morning (22).