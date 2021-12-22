Rio Grande do Norte has flu syndrome outbreak, says Health Department | large northern river

Rio Grande do Norte is already experiencing an outbreak of flu syndrome at the end of the year. This statement was made by Diana Rego, deputy coordinator of epidemiological surveillance of the State Department of Public Health (Sesap), in an interview with good morning RN (look above).

“We can now talk about a flu outbreak, not specifying Influenza or H3N2. It is a non-Covid flu syndrome. We have already observed at the entrance doors, from the UPAS to hospitals, many people with symptoms of a flu-like illness”, he pointed out.

According to Sesap, the state registered this December 93 Influenza A positive samples, being 37 of the H3N2 subtype. The data were confirmed this Tuesday (21).

Other states in the country are also currently experiencing an increase in cases of flu syndrome this time of year. In the Metropolitan Region of Rio de Janeiro, an influenza epidemic was confirmed.

Central Laboratory of Rio Grande do Norte (Lacen)

In Rio Grande do Norte, the State Health Department confirmed on Saturday (18) the first case of a patient with co-infection of Sars-CoV-2 (the Covid-19 virus) and Influenza A H3N2 (flu) in RN. The 28-year-old patient lives in Dix-Sept Rosado, in the western region, and is in good clinical condition.

“There is the possibility of having a co-infection of both viruses at the same time. It is important to note that the patient is in a very good clinical condition. She had the Covid vaccine, so she did not develop the severe form, and is already in the final days of infection. It is important to publicize how much the vaccine prevents against severe cases and the importance of using a mask,” explained Diana Rego.

The deputy coordinator of epidemiological surveillance at Sesap explains that the H3N2 strain, which has been affecting the country, is highly transmissible and that the outbreak is probably due to a serological escape, but that the vaccine prevents serious cases of it.

“Very likely [aconteceu nesta época do ano] because we have been without the virus for some time. With this new strain, H3N2, and people protecting ourselves, there was a serological escape, which very likely started the spread, since it is a subtype that has high transmissibility”, he said.

With the outbreak, the state has acted to reinforce the vaccination against the flu. This week, according to Sesap, more than 200 thousand doses were distributed to municipalities.

“The vaccine that we have available today is trivalent, it has an immune response against the H3N2 subtype, which is what is being talked about most. It is not 100% effective, but it has a cellular response, so it is especially important in the prevention of severe cases“, explained Diana Rego.

Shopping Via Direta will function as a vaccination point against Influenza from this Tuesday (21).

Another reinforced point is that no there is more need to wait 14 days between doses of Covid and flu vaccine. People over six months old can already be vaccinated against the flu. Anyone who has taken it this year does not need to take another dose.

“It is necessary that people continue to seek immunization. We already have studies and notes that guide that there is no longer a need for that time difference between the dose against Covid and against Influenza. So, it can even be taken concomitantly“.

Natal, in addition to offering the flu vaccine in Basic Health Units (UBS), also started offering it in the Via Directa drive, which also immunizes against Covid. Mossoró also expanded the vaccination sites.

Covid and flu symptoms are similar. Sesap’s guidance, therefore, is that those people who have flu-like symptoms, such as a runny nose, headache, headache and pain in the body, go to health facilities to test against Covid. The objective is to confirm or rule out the disease and follow the most appropriate treatment for each case.

The flu can affect more severely, especially the most vulnerable groups, such as the elderly, pregnant women and children.

Sesap reinforces that the prevention measures are the same that were disseminated with Covid: use of mask, alcohol and prefer open environments, with good circulation.

“Especially now that we come with these non-Covid flu syndromes, it is important that we use the mask to protect the people around us”, highlighted Diana Rego.

About the end of the year parties, the sub-coordinator reinforces that if there are any symptoms of the flu syndrome, “avoid contact with the elderly, with children, with pregnant women. This is a collective conscience”.