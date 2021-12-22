Ronaldo discards Alexandre Mattos and will evaluate Vanderlei Luxemburgo

Phenomenon bought 90% of SAF and will manage the Minas Gerais club, which is experiencing a serious crisis and is still in Serie B

After buying 90% of SAF shares from cruise for R$ 400 million, Ronaldo Fenômeno is already starting to use his power within the club. The new owner of heavenly football ruled out the hiring of manager Alexandre Mattos, who was already set to return to the team where he was two-time Brazilian champion in 2013 and 2014.

Who will also be evaluated is Vanderlei Luxemburgo, current coach of Cruzeiro, who renewed his contract to remain in charge in the 2022 season.

Ronaldo wants a different profile of professionals to manage heavenly football. The Phenomenon will give preference to younger names, who do not carry “addictions from the old world of football”.

Mattos was told by Paulo André, a former Corinthians and Athletico-PR defender, who currently works with Ronaldo as the manager of Valladolid and may be part of the project at Cruzeiro.

For the executive command of SAF, the new owner of Cruzeiro has already made initial surveys in names such as Alexandre Bird, ex-director of São Paulo and Vasco, and Fellipe Drommond, president of the three-time futsal world champion Magnus.

Andrés Sanchez’s name, which has already been speculated, does not fit the profile. Ronaldo only had an informal conversation with the friend who brought him to Corinthians when he was a player.