Ronaldo’s desire for autonomy in Cruzeiro football weighs in on Alexandre Mattos’ decision | cruise

Paulo André is already working behind the scenes at the Minas Gerais club, thinking about planning for 2022. His arrival has not yet been made official by the Minas Gerais club, not even confirmed which position he will occupy.

With the purchase of Ronaldo Fenômeno do Cruzeiro football, the former player wants to put his face and his way of working at Raposa. Therefore, he will set up the team he wants and the names he wants to work with. Paulo André will also bring trusted names to Raposa.

1 of 3 Pedro Mesquita, Ronaldo Fenômeno and Sérgio Rodrigues Cruzeiro — Photo: Divulgação/ XP Investimentos Pedro Mesquita, Ronaldo Fenômeno and Sérgio Rodrigues Cruzeiro — Photo: Disclosure/ XP Investimentos

During the night, Alexandre Mattos awaited the contact of the president of Raposa, Sérgio Santos Rodrigues, but said he had not received a call. He had conversations with businessmen, including Pedro Lourenço, main investor in Cruzeiro before Ronaldo’s arrival, reporting the surprise of the news that it would not continue.

According to Mattos himself, he learned that he was no longer part of the plans for the new Cruzeiro command by the press.

2 of 3 Pedro Lourenço received calls from Alexandre Mattos — Photo: Gustavo Aleixo Pedro Lourenço received calls from Alexandre Mattos — Photo: Gustavo Aleixo

– I’m taking a course in the United States. I intended to stay here a little longer and, now, obviously, I’m going to review this situation for my stay here. In October, the president of Cruzeiro sought me out and this mobilization began a lot. I reached an agreement with the president of Cruzeiro, until the end of 2023. I have not yet been informed by him about this departure, but I saw it in the press.- Alexandre Mattos told ge.

According to the executive himself, a bond was agreed until the end of 2023. However, the contract between the parties had not yet been signed.