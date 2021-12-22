Rueda confirms Santos’ first reinforcement for 2022 and treats Jandrei’s departure naturally

Midfielder Bruno Oliveira will wear the shirt of the saints Football Club next season. On Tuesday night, in addition to confirming the first signing for 2022, president Andrés Rueda dealt with the visit of goalkeeper Jandrei to São Paulo as a matter of course.

“Bruno Oliveira, yes. It’s already (right)”, said Rueda during an interview with journalist Ademir Quintino’s channel on YouTube. The president confirmed that Santos’ relationship with the midfielder has already been duly signed, but he was unable to specify the exact duration of the agreement.

Bruno competed in the Minas Gerais Championship for Caldense and was loaned to Vitória for the Brazilian Series B. Despite the relegation of the Bahia team, the midfielder had good individual performances and caught the attention of Santos. – he scored three goals and gave three assists for the red-black team this season.

Defender Eduardo Bauermann is also on the line with Santos, but, according to Rueda, he hasn’t signed a contract yet. The president also spoke naturally about the departure of Jandrei, who closed with São Paulo after a brief spell at the beach team.

“Jandrei was taken out as insurance. João Paulo was the starter and John was injured. If there was any problem with João Paulo, I would have to put the other goalkeepers in a trial by fire. Jandrei agreed to receive a quarter of the normal salary, no gloves, no commission, nothing”, explained Rueda.

“It was already expected to leave. It doesn’t make sense and it doesn’t fit in Santos’ pocket to have three players like João Paulo, John and Jandrei. He responded, was assured and played his part. As expected, he was approached by a club with real market value, gloves, a correct salary. Nothing unusual happened, this situation was already foreseen”, he added.

