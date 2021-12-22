Rueda does not accept to pay R$ 1.1 million in salary and São Paulo advances for the reinforcement dreamed of by the Alvinegra fans

President of Alvinegro Praiano will not do any financial madness and, therefore, focuses on punctual reinforcements

soteldo he is one of the most beloved players by the Santos fans who have played at the club in recent years. The Venezuelan, despite not having won a great title, won the affection of everyone at Alvinegro Praiano. Even for that reason, his departure was very felt and, until today, no player has been able to replace the gringo at the same time.

At Toronto FC, the shortly failed to deliver what was expected and intends to return to Brazilian football next season. From that moment on, the Santos campaigned on the internet for Andres Rueda to try repatriate him. The Santos directors even probed the possibility, but discarded it right away due to the high amounts involved in the deal.

The news is that São Paulo seems to be very close to hiring Soteldo for 2022. The information was first passed on by the commentator of the “Jogo Aberto” program, João Pedro Sgarbi: “Soteldo in São Paulo? I would say that the chance is good for the business to roll… Tomorrow (today) we’ll talk better about it”, wrote on your twitter account.

Santos believe they are unable to pay even half of what Soteldo receives at Toronto FC. The player pockets something around BRL 1.1 million. When he was at the São Paulo club, the Venezuelan earned just over R$300,000.

Edu Dracena is aware of the difficult conditions that Santos is going through financially and, therefore, he will not do any financial madness. The idea is to bring punctual reinforcements, which are within the budget made by the club for the next season.