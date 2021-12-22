Russia has nothing to back down on Ukraine’s crisis

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Russia has no reason to back down from the standoff with the United States over Ukraine, and that it will be forced to adopt a tough reaction unless the West scraps its “line aggressive”.







Vladimir Putin during press conference Sputnikq/Mikhail Tereshchenko Pool/via Reuters Photo: Sputnik/Mikhail Tereshchenko/Pool / Reuters

Putin directed such comments to military officials as Russia presses for an urgent response by the US and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) to proposals it made last week for a series of Western security guarantees.

“What the US is doing in Ukraine is on our doorstep … and they should understand that we have nowhere to go back. Do they think we’ll be watching?” Putin said.

“If the aggressive line of our Western counterparts continues, we will adopt the appropriate military-technical reaction measures and react sharply to unfriendly steps,” he added.

Putin did not specify the nature of these measures, but his phrasing mirrored that used earlier by Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, who warned that Russia may reposition medium-range nuclear missiles in Europe in reaction to what he sees as NATO plans to do the same.

Russia rejects Ukrainian and American accusations that it may be preparing an invasion of Ukraine as early as next month, with tens of thousands of soldiers deployed within range of the border.

The Russian government says it needs promises from the West, including that NATO will refrain from any military activity in Eastern Europe because its security is threatened by Ukraine’s growing ties to the Western alliance and the possibility of NATO missiles being deployed to Ukrainian territory targeting Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskiy said on Friday he was willing to meet with Russia for “direct talks, tête-à-tête, we don’t care what format”. But the Russian government repeats that it sees no sense in such a meeting without clarity on what the agenda would be.

A Kremlin statement said that Putin emphasized in a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron that recalling the Normandy four-power group, which brings together leaders from Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany, would require concrete steps by the Ukrainian government to implement existing peace agreements. Ukraine says Russia and its representatives are refusing to interact.

As Western powers are determined to show Russia that they are firm in their support for Ukraine and NATO, the new German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, also spoke by phone with Putin.