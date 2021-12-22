Santiago takes up a relationship with Erica at a dinner with a shack and aggression · TV News

Santiago (José de Abreu) ​​will invite the family to a special dinner and will take over the relationship with Érica (Fernanda de Freitas) in Um Lugar ao Sol. (Danilo Granghéia). The jealous man is going to build a shack and attack Stephany (Renata Gaspar) on Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera.

At the this Wednesday’s chapter (22) in Lícia Manzo’s brochure, the businessman will announce the relationship to the family. “Today’s dinner is to prepare you for tomorrow night. I booked a table at the Grand Palace to introduce you to my new girlfriend. By the way, earlier today, I should have said. Me and Erica, we’re dating.” will reveal the lord.

The wife of Christian/Renato (Cauã Reymond) will not like the news at all. Rebeca (Andrea Beltrão) will approve of her father’s relationship with the personal trainer. Afraid of being unmasked by her older sister, the little sister will have to conform: “I’ll have to intubate, at least until we get a lawyer, to find out how our situation is in this story.”

The next day, Luan’s mother (Miguel Schmid) and Stephany will be invited to the celebratory dinner. Fernanda de Freitas’ character will have to face Barbara’s provocations, who will be scolded by her father.

Stephany will be assaulted by her husband

“You know I don’t accept this prejudiced attitude. Erica may be, yes, a girl without resources, but she is educated, noble and from a good family. More educated than you,” Santiago will shoot, furious with the youngest.

The atmosphere will be even more tense when Roney arrives at the restaurant looking for a manicure. He will grab Stephany by the arm and confront his sister-in-law.

“It’s your fault that you keep giving an idea. Do you want to hit the old man and take my wife away from me?”, the man will scream. Upset, he will still hit the woman’s face, who will bleed and cry a lot. The aggressor, however, will manage to escape.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

