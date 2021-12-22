São Paulo and Crespo cannot reach an agreement for the fine, and the coach threatens to go to FIFA

Argentino was fired from Tricolor in October this year, two days after the team drew 0-0 with Cuiabá, for the Brazilian Championship.

days after the technician Hernan Crespo agree to reduce the value of the termination fine to be paid by the São Paulo, the parties did not reach an agreement due to some pending issues, and the coach threatened to go to FIFA to claim his rights if the answer is not given in the next few days. The information comes from reporters Eduardo Rodrigues and José Edgar de Matos, from the GE website.

Talks between Crespo and São Paulo continue, and the coach awaits a definition from the club to close the negotiation for the payment of the termination fine. The divergent point between the proposals of both is kept confidential by the parties. Debt payment will be made in 2022, in eight installments.

Hernán Crespo left São Paulo more than two months ago, two days after the 0-0 draw against Cuiabá. He won the São Paulo Championship and had a great start to the season. However, the team lost performance in the Brazilian Championship, fighting relegation throughout the competition.

São Paulo lends Bruno Alves and Orejuela to Grêmio

This Tuesday night (21), the UOL portal announced that defender Bruno Alves and right-back Orejuela should reinforce Grêmio starting next season. Both go to Tricolor in Rio Grande do Sul with a one-year loan contract. On the other hand, São Paulo is approaching the hiring of attacking midfielder Alisson.