São Paulo and Crespo continue with a signed agreement and the coach threatens to go to FIFA – 12/21/2021

More than two months after firing Hernán Crespo and hiring Rogério Ceni, São Paulo has yet to reach an agreement with the Argentine coach for payment of the termination. The parties have already reached an understanding regarding the amount of the fine – which Crespo agreed to reduce – and the method of payment, but an item kept confidential blocks the outcome.

The impasse with Crespo was first published by “ge” and confirmed by UOL Sport.

São Paulo made a first proposal to resolve the issue, but it was rejected by the team that takes care of Crespo’s career. The parties went back to talking today, but they still haven’t reached an understanding.

In one of the moments, the directors of São Paulo heard from Crespo’s team that the case could stop at FIFA if the impasse is not resolved and the Argentine coach starts to receive what he is entitled to.

Crespo left São Paulo in October after a streak of five consecutive draws. São Paulo champion in the first half, he had a drop in performance throughout the year that culminated in eliminations in the Copa do Brasil and Brasileirão.

He left São Paulo with a profit of 57.23%. There were 53 matches in charge of Tricolor, with 24 wins, 19 draws and 10 defeats.