São Paulo bets on two finals in next season’s budget

Tricolor announced the hiring of Rafinha last Monday (20) and is very close to closing the arrival of goalkeeper Jandrei.

After making 2021 a disappointing year, despite the title of the São Paulo Championship, the São Paulo will compete in the Copa Sudamericana in 2022, in addition to the State, the Brasileirão and the Copa do Brasil. With that, the revenue projections for the next season are smaller, and the club hopes to reduce a little the debt, which is close to R$ 700 million.

According to reporter Eduardo Rodrigues, from the GE website, the projection is to reduce amounts owed by R$ 108 million by the end of 2022. In September’s balance sheet, São Paulo showed a deficit of R$ 71.3 million in the 2021 budget. The board’s proposal will be voted on by the Deliberative Council until 17:00 (GMT) this Tuesday (21).

For the next season, the board plans to raise R$ 142 million in sales from players, in addition to reaching the finals of the Campeonato Paulista and Copa Sudamericana, reaching the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil and at least a sixth place in the Championship Brazilian. Two of them, at least, were hit in 2021, and the club just needs to repeat it.

São Paulo accumulates BRL 101 million in player sales

At the beginning of the administration of President Júlio Casares, the board planned to raise R$ 176 million in the first year. So far, the club has accumulated BRL 101 million, and could reach BRL 125 million once Helinho’s transfer to RB Bragantino is completed.