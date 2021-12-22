São Paulo hits the hammer after speculation involving Ferreira and Nikão; leaders demonstrate

Tricolor has its eye on signings for next season and has been involved in a lot of speculation behind the scenes

The board of São Paulo moves with an eye on reinforcements for next season. Active in the soccer market, Tricolor has already hit the goalkeeper Jandrei and the side Rafinha, in addition to forwarding the arrival of the midfielder Alisson. Regarding departures, the club is lending the side Orejuela and the defender Bruno Alves to the Guild.

Behind the scenes, São Paulo continues to be involved in a series of speculations. After the interest in Douglas Costa, who has one of the highest salaries in Brazilian football, another Grêmio name was appointed as a target. In contact with journalist Jorge Nicola’s blog, on the Yahoo Sports website, Julio Casares confirmed interest in Ferreira, but practically ruled out the possibility of an onslaught.

“But it is not possible to hire him. Grêmio wants a lot of money for Ferreirinha and the tendency is for him to play in Europe“, reported the tricolor president. As Nicola, the 24-year-old forward, interests the agent, director and coach Rogério Ceni. The termination fine established in the contract with the club from Rio Grande do Sul is 8 million euros (about BRL 51.8 million in the current conversion).

In addition to Ferreira, another player for the attack recently appointed as São Paulo’s target was Nikao. In the final stretch of contract with the Athletic-PR, where he is an idol, the shirt 11 should not remain and has already aroused the interest of a number of teams, both in Brazil and abroad, for the next season.

“There’s nothing. We didn’t and we won’t make a proposal“, guaranteed a source from the football department at Tricolor, who did not have his name revealed. In addition to São Paulo, Corinthians, Palmeiras, Grêmio, Atlético-MG and Al Ain, from the United Arab Emirates, consulted Nikão’s situation at Athletico-PR .