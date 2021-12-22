São Paulo lends Orejuela and Bruno Alves to Grêmio and is close to having Alisson

Rogério Ceni won carte blanche to reorganize the squad of São Paulo and two players outside the coach’s plans were loaned this Tuesday to Grêmio: right-back Orejuela and defender Bruno Alves. Midfielder Alisson, who agreed the termination with the gauchos, stayed close to Morumbi.

When he arrived in São Paulo, Ceni intended to invest in football in Orejuela, with whom he worked at Cruzeiro. The full-back, however, was not happy and lost his chance, returning to reserve and now ended up out of the plans.

With a link with São Paulo until 2024, Orejuela will have 50% of the salaries paid by the São Paulo club. Gauchos bear the other 50%.

Bruno Alves, on the other hand, barely acted under the coach’s command and will have more chances in the South. Even so, he also remains linked to the Morumbi club. The defender has a contract until December 2023 and will be paid in full by Vagner Mancini’s team.

Two went to Grêmio, Rafinha came and was able to meet again with his partner Alisson in São Paulo. The midfielder entered a collision course with the crowd in the final straight of the Brasileirão and asked to leave the club from Rio Grande do Sul. This Tuesday, the parties agreed and he was free to be commanded by Rogério Ceni.