São Paulo lends Orejuela and Bruno Alves to Grêmio | football

On Tuesday, São Paulo made the loan of right-back Orejuela and defender Bruno Alves to Grêmio. The duo stays on the team from Rio Grande do Sul until the end of 2022.

Hired this season by the team from São Paulo, the Colombian full-back, who already had a spell at Grêmio, was little used during the year by Crespo and also by Rogério Ceni.

Not only because of injuries, but also because I didn’t make the best use of the chances given. His contract with São Paulo runs until March 2025, and the salary at Grêmio will be divided between the clubs (the percentage of each team was not disclosed).

In the case of Bruno Alves, salaries will be fully paid by Grêmio. The defender has a contract with the São Paulo team until June 2023.

Hired by the club in 2017, the defender even started in a few seasons, but this year he lost space after Miranda’s arrival and now will have the chance to recover in another team.

