SBT will make big schedule change in January; know the details

SBT will promote a real revolution in its programming from January 3rd. Willing to return to the national vice-leadership, Silvio Santos’ station will promote changes during a good part of the day, changing schedules and promoting the premiere of new programs. Among the main news is the departure of Darlisson Dutra from Primeira Impacto to command a new version of SBT Notícias, which will be broadcast only to Greater São Paulo and which will have the mission of competing directly with the General Balance Sheet, one of the great foundations of the Record.

On the morning newscast, Dutra will not be replaced by a new name. First Impact will continue with the same duration as it currently has, ranging from 4:00 am to 9:30 am, but will only have the presentation of Dudu Camargo and Marcão do Povo, who will absorb the time left by their future former colleague. Afterwards, the channel will bet on a supercharged version of Bom dia & Cia, which will once again gain space in the programming, with the reinforcement of new designs and new series, such as the long-awaited arrival of iCarly. The children’s will be aired from 9:30 am to noon.

Then, according to the statement distributed to the affiliates and obtained exclusively by the report of the pop TV, it will be the turn of SBT Notícias. The fifth version of the TV news will have popular appeal and will not be broadcast outside of São Paulo — regions that do not produce local programs continue to show canned attractions in their time slot. The novelty has already been presented to the advertising market and will feature five merchandising spaces, which are already in an advanced stage of commercialization.

Casos de Família and Roda a Roda Jequiti remain at their current times. After the duo, Fofocalizador will go live, which will undergo a substantial reduction in space. Chris Flores’ program will be just 50 minutes long and will reduce its commercial spaces, having only one break and two merchandising actions, which must be occupied with customers who already advertise in the attraction. With that, the gossip show will be aired between 3:40 pm and 4:30 pm.

Before the track from Mexican soap operas, a new version of Vem Pra Cá will be aired. The electronic magazine, which will be temporarily run only by Gabriel Cartolano, will return to the afternoon programming of Silvio Santos’ station, but it will lose a good part of its space: it will only be half an hour long, coming to an end around 17h, and will not have space for commercial breaks. The only advertising actions will be the merchandising actions that had already been traded before.

The report found that the new programming is treated behind the scenes at SBT as an audience test during the school vacation period. If the news has good results on Ibope, they should be fixed and presented in February as the new fixed grid for the broadcaster. Otherwise, the trend is for a new season of change at the beginning of February, without this being a guarantee of the return of the channel’s current programming. There is also the possibility that the changes will debut on January 10th, and not on the 3rd.