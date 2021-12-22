SC confirms first case of Ômicron variant and has cases under investigation

The case is that of a 66-year-old man, resident of Jaraguá do Sul, who returned from a trip to South Africa in early December.

The Ômicron variant was confirmed in Santa Catarina (SC). The Secretary of State for Health of SC (SES/SC), through the Superintendence of Health Surveillance (SUV), reported, late this Tuesday (21st), the identification of the first imported case of the ‘micron’ variant of coronavirus.

The case is that of a 66-year-old man, resident of Jaraguá do Sul, who returned from a trip to South Africa in early December.

The patient presented the first symptoms on December 9, and remained in isolation for a period of 14 days, under monitoring by the municipal epidemiological surveillance.

He had a complete vaccination schedule, and had a mild flu, without the need for hospitalization, and was monitored by a pulmonologist.

The RT-qPCR test was performed by the Central Public Health Laboratory (Lacen/SC), which sent the sample for genomic sequencing at the National Reference Laboratory for Santa Catarina, the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz), in Rio de Janeiro, as per flow of national genomic surveillance.

Another 56 cases are investigated

Another 56 cases of Covid-19 suspected of the Ômicron variant are being investigated and monitored in the municipalities of Balneário Camboriú (1), Biguaçu (2), Camboriú (1), Florianópolis (46), Palhoça (2), Canoinhas (1), Santo Amaro da Imperatriz (1), São Francisco do Sul (1) and São José (1). The samples were selected at Lacen/SC using RT-qPCR of lineage inference.

Inference RT-qPCR is a test performed on samples with a positive result for SARS-CoV-2, which enables the screening of profiles of variants of concern (VOC) through the presence or absence of deletions in some points of the viral genetic material . It serves as an indication of suspicion of VOC, and still needs to be confirmed through genomic sequencing.

A total of 36 samples were sent on Monday, 20, to Fiocruz/RJ, to be sequenced and the other 20 will be sent to the Bioinformatics Laboratory of the Federal University of Santa Catarina (UFSC), State Reference Laboratory for performance of genomic sequencing, and the municipalities will be informed to carry out the monitoring. Therefore, in addition to one case confirmed by the Ômicron variant, 56 cases are under investigation.

The SARS-CoV-2 genomic surveillance strategy in Santa Catarina aims to monitor mutations and variants circulating in our state, as well as to understand the patterns of virus dispersion and evolution during the ongoing pandemic and the possible impact on epidemiology of COVID-19.

The Strategic Health Surveillance Information Center (CIEVS), of the Epidemiological Surveillance Directorate (DIVE/SC), monitors the work of epidemiological surveillance teams from all regions of Santa Catarina in investigating and monitoring contacts.

The superintendent of health surveillance, Eduardo Macário, highlights that the Ômicron variant is a great concern for the health of Santa Catarina, considering its characteristic of having a transmission capacity much greater than the variants already identified.

“This new variant may disrupt the downward trend in Covid-19 cases in our state. Data from the US Centers for Disease Control show that, in less than a week, the Ômicron variant became responsible for 73% of all confirmed cases in the US.

It is estimated that more than 100,000 infections occurred in a single day in New York, so this new variant should not be overlooked”, he warns.

Macário also claims that the vaccines in use in Brazil are highly effective in preventing serious cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

“The first information indicates that the vaccines are effective, and protect against severe forms, hospitalizations and deaths caused by the Ômicron variant. The state has enough doses to vaccinate the population that has not started yet, has not received the second dose and has not received the booster dose after 4 months, he concludes.

About the Ômicron variant

The Ômicron variant was detected by the National Institute of Communicable Diseases of South Africa (NICD) on November 25, 2021 from samples taken from a laboratory about ten days earlier.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), it is already known that Ômicron is a highly transmissible variant with a large number of mutations. Most common signs and symptoms: extreme tiredness, body aches, headache and sore throat.

It is already known that the virus is transmitted by aerosols, that is, by respiratory droplets expelled when a person speaks, sings, coughs or sneezes, without being protected by the mask.

The director of DIVE/SC, João Augusto Brancher Fuck, emphasizes that the population needs a protective barrier, with the use of masks.

“Simple measures such as the use of masks indoors and outdoors where it is not possible to maintain a distance, avoid agglomerations and give preference to ventilated areas are effective in reducing the risk of transmission. Cough etiquette is also essential, that is, covering your nose and mouth with your forearm when coughing or sneezing, and hand sanitizing with alcohol-gel”, he warns.