SC has 56 cases of the Ômicron variant under investigation; see where they are

The first case was confirmed this Tuesday (21) in a 66-year-old man, resident of Jaraguá do Sul, in the north of the state

In addition to the first case of the variant Ômicron in Santa Catarina was confirmed by the SES (Secretary of State for Health) on Tuesday (21), it was disclosed by the state government that another 56 cases are under investigation in the state. See below the number of suspects by municipality.

There are nine municipalities with suspected cases, located between the North, Vale do Itajaí and Greater Florianópolis. The vast majority, more than 82% of these cases, are concentrated in the capital of Santa Catarina.

Check the numbers by city:

The samples were selected at Lacen/SC using RT-qPCR of lineage inference. The inference RT-qPCR is a test performed on samples with a positive result for SARS-CoV-2, which allows the screening of VOC (Variants of Concern) profiles through the presence or absence of deletions in some points of the viral genetic material . It serves as an indication of suspected VOC, and still needs to be confirmed by genomic sequencing.

A total of 36 samples were sent on Monday to Fiocruz/RJ, to be sequenced. The other 20 will be sent to the UFSC Bioinformatics Laboratory (Federal University of Santa Catarina), which is the state reference laboratory for performing genomic sequencing, and the municipalities will be informed to carry out the monitoring.

“The SARS-CoV-2 genomic surveillance strategy in Santa Catarina aims to monitor mutations and variants circulating in our state, as well as to understand the patterns of virus dispersion and evolution during the ongoing pandemic and the possible impact on epidemiology of Covid-19”, highlighted the government.

The CIEVS (Strategic Health Surveillance Information Center), of Dive/SC (Epidemiological Surveillance Board), monitors the work of epidemiological surveillance teams from all regions of Santa Catarina in investigating and monitoring contacts.

The Superintendent of Health Surveillance, Eduardo Macário, emphasizes that the Ômicron variant is a major concern for the health of Santa Catarina, considering its characteristic of having a much greater transmission capacity than the variants already identified.

“This new variant may disrupt the downward trend in Covid-19 cases in our state. Data from the US Centers for Disease Control show that, in less than a week, the Ômicron variant became responsible for 73% of all confirmed cases in the US.

It is estimated that more than 100,000 infections occurred in a single day in New York, so this new variant should not be overlooked”, he warns.

Macário also claims that the vaccines in use in Brazil are highly effective in preventing serious cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

“The first information indicates that the vaccines are effective, and protect against severe forms, hospitalizations and deaths caused by the Ômicron variant. The state has enough doses to vaccinate the population that has not started yet, has not received the second dose and has not received the booster dose after 4 months”, he concludes.

The confirmed case in Jaraguá do Sul

The first confirmed case in Santa Catarina is a 66-year-old man from Jaraguá do Sul, who returned from a trip to South Africa in early December.

The patient presented the first symptoms on December 9, and remained in isolation for a period of 14 days, under monitoring by the municipal epidemiological surveillance.

He had a complete vaccination schedule, and had a mild flu, without the need for hospitalization, and was monitored by a pulmonologist.

The RT-qPCR exam was performed by Lacen/SC, which sent the sample for genomic sequencing at the National Reference Laboratory for Santa Catarina, FioCruz (Oswaldo Cruz Foundation), in Rio de Janeiro, according to the flow of the national genomic surveillance.

About the Ômicron variant

The Ômicron variant was detected by the NICD (National Institute of Communicable Diseases of South Africa) on November 25, 2021 from samples taken from a laboratory approximately ten days earlier.

According to the WHO (World Health Organization), it is already known that Ômicron is a highly transmissible variant with a large number of mutations. The most common signs and symptoms are: extreme tiredness, body aches, headache and sore throat.

It is already known that the virus is transmitted by aerosols, that is, by respiratory droplets expelled when a person speaks, sings, coughs or sneezes, without being protected by the mask.

The director of Dive/SC, João Augusto Brancher Fuck, emphasizes that the population needs a protective barrier, with the use of masks.

“Simple measures such as the use of masks indoors and outdoors where it is not possible to maintain a distance, avoid agglomerations and give preference to ventilated areas are effective in reducing the risk of transmission. Cough etiquette is also essential, that is, covering your nose and mouth with your forearm when coughing or sneezing, and hand sanitizing with alcohol-gel”, he warns.