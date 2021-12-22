Schumacher loses R$27 million to Haas and leads F1 ranking

Mick Schumacher was the driver who caused the most financial losses with incidents on the track (Photo: Haas)

The financial side of Formula 1 has been increasingly brought into the spotlight, especially with the introduction of new technical regulations and cost savings, which force teams to schedule their expenses according to incidents on the track and the possible need for manufacture of new parts. At the end of the 2021 season, Sky Sports Germany released the spend the teams had on each of their cars throughout the year. And Mick Schumacher was the driver who lost the most, to the dismay of Haas, last in the Constructors’ World Championship and the only team to score zero in the championship.

The American team, which had two newcomers to the 2021 grid — Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin — had to spend the most money to repair their two cars: the German lost R$ 27.2 million with the current price of the euro) of loss, which still adds to the BRL 15.9 million spent to cover the damage caused by the Russian to total BRL 43 million just with repairs and production of new parts.

Schumacher’s race in Saudi Arabia was an example of 2021: loss to Haas (Photo: F1/Twitter)

Alpine, on the other hand, occupies the other end of the list. The French team, which had Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon as a team duo in 2021, totaled around R$ 3.85 million. They were the two drivers who demanded the least expenses on their cars, with the Frenchman occupying the last spot on the list. To give you an idea, the third to last Sebastian Vettel alone caused €660,000 in losses to Aston Martin, the equivalent of R$4.2 million.

World champion for the first time in 2021, Max Verstappen was third on the list: €3.9 million was spent by Red Bull on car #33, approximately R$25.2 million. The Dutchman suffered from some serious incidents during the year, such as the crashes with Lewis Hamilton in England and Italy, as well as the blow caused by Valtteri Bottas in the Hungarian GP. Sergio Pérez, on the other hand, is only 15th, behind even the seven-time world champion.

The unwanted top-10 was this way, in order: Schumacher, Charles Leclerc, Verstappen, Nicholas Latifi, Bottas, Lance Stroll, Yuki Tsunoda, Mazepin, Kimi Räikkönen and George Russell. The five who spent the least were Ocon, Alonso, Vettel, Daniel Ricciardo and Antonio Giovinazzi — who will be in Formula E in 2022.

# Pilot Team Loss (€) Loss (BRL) 1 Mick Schumacher haas 4.212 million 27 million two Charles Leclerc Ferrari 4 million 26 million 3 Max Verstappen red bull 3.8 million 25 million 4 Nicholas Latifi Williams 3.1 million 20 million 5 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 2.7 million 17.5 million 6 Throw Stroll aston martin 2.6 million 17.4 million 7 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 2.6 million 16.8 million 8 Nikita Mazepin haas 2.4 million 16 million 9 Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1.95 million 12.6 million 10 George Russell Williams 1.84 million 12 million 11 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1.75 million 11.3 million 12 Lando Norris McLaren 1.45 million 9.4 million 13 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1.235 million 8 million 14 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 1.11 million 7.2 million 15 Sergio Perez red bull 939 thousand 6 million 16 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 854 thousand 5.5 million 17 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 713 thousand 4.6 million 18 Sebastian Vettel aston martin 660 thousand 4.2 million 19 Fernando Alonso alpine 315 thousand 2 million 20 Esteban Ocon alpine 280 thousand 1.8 million

