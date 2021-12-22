Schumacher loses R$27 million to Haas and leads F1 ranking

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago Sports Comments Off on Schumacher loses R$27 million to Haas and leads F1 ranking 2 Views

Mick Schumacher was the driver who caused the most financial losses with incidents on the track (Photo: Haas)

VERSTAPPEN CHAMPION OVER HAMILTON: ALL ABOUT F1 2021 | Paddock GP #272

The financial side of Formula 1 has been increasingly brought into the spotlight, especially with the introduction of new technical regulations and cost savings, which force teams to schedule their expenses according to incidents on the track and the possible need for manufacture of new parts. At the end of the 2021 season, Sky Sports Germany released the spend the teams had on each of their cars throughout the year. And Mick Schumacher was the driver who lost the most, to the dismay of Haas, last in the Constructors’ World Championship and the only team to score zero in the championship.

The American team, which had two newcomers to the 2021 grid — Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin — had to spend the most money to repair their two cars: the German lost R$ 27.2 million with the current price of the euro) of loss, which still adds to the BRL 15.9 million spent to cover the damage caused by the Russian to total BRL 43 million just with repairs and production of new parts.

▶️ Subscribe to the two GRAND PRIZE YouTube channels: GP | GP2

MICK SCHUMACHER; ACCIDENT; GP OF SAUDI ARABIA; F1; FORMULA 1;
Schumacher’s race in Saudi Arabia was an example of 2021: loss to Haas (Photo: F1/Twitter)

Check out the Grand Prix channel on YouTube! Click here.
Follow the Grand Prix on twitter and on Instagram!

Alpine, on the other hand, occupies the other end of the list. The French team, which had Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon as a team duo in 2021, totaled around R$ 3.85 million. They were the two drivers who demanded the least expenses on their cars, with the Frenchman occupying the last spot on the list. To give you an idea, the third to last Sebastian Vettel alone caused €660,000 in losses to Aston Martin, the equivalent of R$4.2 million.

World champion for the first time in 2021, Max Verstappen was third on the list: €3.9 million was spent by Red Bull on car #33, approximately R$25.2 million. The Dutchman suffered from some serious incidents during the year, such as the crashes with Lewis Hamilton in England and Italy, as well as the blow caused by Valtteri Bottas in the Hungarian GP. Sergio Pérez, on the other hand, is only 15th, behind even the seven-time world champion.

The unwanted top-10 was this way, in order: Schumacher, Charles Leclerc, Verstappen, Nicholas Latifi, Bottas, Lance Stroll, Yuki Tsunoda, Mazepin, Kimi Räikkönen and George Russell. The five who spent the least were Ocon, Alonso, Vettel, Daniel Ricciardo and Antonio Giovinazzi — who will be in Formula E in 2022.

#PilotTeamLoss (€)Loss (BRL)
1Mick Schumacherhaas4.212 million27 million
twoCharles LeclercFerrari4 million26 million
3Max Verstappenred bull3.8 million25 million
4Nicholas LatifiWilliams3.1 million20 million
5Valtteri BottasMercedes2.7 million17.5 million
6Throw Strollaston martin2.6 million17.4 million
7Yuki TsunodaAlphaTauri2.6 million16.8 million
8Nikita Mazepinhaas2.4 million16 million
9Kimi RaikkonenAlfa Romeo1.95 million12.6 million
10George RussellWilliams1.84 million12 million
11Carlos SainzFerrari1.75 million11.3 million
12Lando NorrisMcLaren1.45 million9.4 million
13Lewis HamiltonMercedes1.235 million8 million
14Pierre GaslyAlphaTauri1.11 million7.2 million
15Sergio Perezred bull939 thousand6 million
16Antonio GiovinazziAlfa Romeo854 thousand5.5 million
17Daniel RicciardoMcLaren713 thousand4.6 million
18Sebastian Vettelaston martin660 thousand4.2 million
19Fernando Alonsoalpine315 thousand2 million
20Esteban Oconalpine280 thousand1.8 million
The dramatic final lap of the Abu Dhabi F1 GP (Video: TSN)

Access the Spanish and Portuguese-PT versions of the BIG PRIZE, in addition to the partners Nosso Palestra and Teleguiado.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

who is the 19-year-old boy from the ‘B team’ who surprised him when he was called up by Ancelotti

Rafa Marín will have the opportunity to leave Real Madrid Castilla and defend the first …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved