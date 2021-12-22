Scientific committee approves Carnival in RJ and vaccine for children







Rio Carnival Photo: Alexandre Macieira/Riotur

The Special Committee for Combating Covid-19 (CEEC), which scientifically advises the Municipal Health Department (SMS) of Rio de Janeiro, deliberated for not impose restrictions on the realization of Carnival in the city. In 2022, the event will be on the 26th, 27th and 28th of February and Tuesday, March 1st.

CEEC also supported the vaccination against the disease in children, including suggesting direct purchase by the municipality. The two recommendations were taken at a meeting and released this Tuesday, 21.

“The CEEC, based on the favorable epidemiological scenario (number of cases, number of hospitalized cases, % test positivity), with 80% current vaccination coverage, in the analysis of data from all events with agglomeration in the country and in Rio de Janeiro, and supported by the available scientific evidence, recommends to the SMS that it does not, at this moment, establish any restrictions on the realization of the carioca carnival”, highlighted the specialists who are part of the committee.

Vaccination in Children

As for the vaccination of children, the technicians showed support for the measure, noting that it is based on evidence available to date, and the municipal government should assess the possibility of purchasing the vaccines directly from the laboratories.

“Aligned with scientific societies and the best evidence so far available, the CEEC strongly recommends to the SMS that all measures be taken to implement the vaccination campaign in children, including evaluating the possible need for direct purchase from suppliers”, highlighted the members of the committee.

The CEEC is formed by doctors, scientists, university professors, health specialists, members of the city hall and by the municipal secretary of Health of Rio, Daniel Soranz.